Bee Bookish: Literary Gifts for Bee Fanatics

Bees are my favorite insect. Hard stop. I love these winged creatures and could spend days watching them as they hop flower to flower, collecting pollen, their fuzzy butts hovering magically. Spring and summer, I’m always out with my camera capturing them in their glory.

Beside my office desk is a series of three bee prints from a local shop, and bees can be seen throughout other home decor, too.

It’s only natural that bee fascination carries on through bookish goods, too. There are plenty of amazing notebooks, bookmarks, bookends, and more all featuring the delightful bee in all its glory.

These literary gifts for bee fanatics come at a range of prices. Treat yourself to a buzz of a new good for your reading life.

Literary Gifts for Bee Fanatics

Category ID: 914

The Goods Newsletter Sign up to The Goods to receive emails about new products and promotions in the Book Riot Store. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service

Put this gorgeous beehive book shoppe print up in your favorite library. $25.

Grab a customizable bee bookmark. You can choose an initial for one charm and a birthstone for the second. $10.

Carry your favorite book around in this stylish and protective bee book sleeve. $11.

Keep track of your book collection with this personalized wooden “from the library of” stamp. $21 and up.

This honeycomb book mark is holographic! $1.50.

Drool over this beautiful woodcut art print, featuring the Henry David Thoreau quote “The keeping of bees is like the direction of sunbeams.” $75.

This is such a unique piece: it’s a bee book clock. Put this in your kitchen or your bathroom and know you’ll start many a conversation about how cool it is. $125.

William Blake’s line “The busy bee has no time for sorrow” is the inspiration for this pair of bee stud earrings. $17.

Take one vintage dictionary page and a little creativity, and you get this bee and honeycomb wall art. Obsessed! $10.

Personalize your new favorite bee notebook. You’ll be buzzing about all of the things you can write down (groan, I know). $6.

The description for these bee bookends says they’re for kids but sorry. I’m going to need them for my very grownup self. $64.

Your new favorite book tote is this bee one! $15.

Who doesn’t need a set of bee library due date cards? Grab a set of five for $2.

This watercolor book print features not only beautiful florals, but it features a gorgeous bumblebee, too. $25.

Thank you, Billy Shakespeare, for Katherina and Taming of the Shrew for a lot of things, but also for this great line for an enamel pin. $9.

Put a little honeycomb and bee between the pages of your current read. $5.50.

You can never have too many notebooks and that goes double for bee notebooks. $10 and up.

Another option for a personalized bee ex libris stamp. $27 and up.

This wooden bee bookmark can be engraved on the front and on the back. $6 and up.

Want more buzz in your book life? You’ll love these bee books for all ages and these nonfiction bee books.