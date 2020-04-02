Featured Trailer: BATMAN: LAST KNIGHT ON EARTH

Powerhouse creative team Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo conclude a decade-long partnership with Batman: Last Knight on Earth.
Twenty years in the future, Bruce Wayne wakes up in Arkham Asylum. And...he's never been Batman. To piece together this mystery, the Dark Knight embarks on a quest through this unknown world, meeting futuristic versions of former friends and enemies, including a grisly traveling companion. Somehow still alive, the Joker's decapitated head becomes Batman's ghoulish guide throughout the devastated DC Universe. He'll need to track down the unspeakable force that destroyed his world. This could be the last Batman story ever told...