Samuel L. Jackson Reads STAY THE F— AT HOME: Critical Linking, April 2, 2020

“Samuel L. Jackson has a clear message for those who still aren’t adhering to social distancing guidelines.

On Tuesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jackson, 71, joined host Jimmy Kimmel from his home theater to read a sequel to the ever-popular children’s book Go the F— to Sleep that now reflects our current times amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

With lots of yelling and strong language, Jackson stressed the importance of social distancing with a follow-up book, Stay the F— at Home.”

The reading begins at 6:05 and I am deceased!!

“Horror comes in many forms, meaning there’s a wealth of spine-tingling tales of terror beyond streaming and VOD. Sometimes a great horror novel can deliver the chills in ways other mediums of the genre cannot.

Whether you’re combating cabin fever or simply looking for a new author to add to your reading pile, these ten scary good horror novels deliver.”

I’m starting to understand why some people turn to horror for solace.

“The poems we read over and over again in our childhood can stay with us for the rest of our lives. April is National Poetry Month, which makes it a good time to introduce your kids to the wonders of poetry. But the fact that so many of us are sheltering in place at the moment—and the kids have read through their personal libraries five times already—makes this April a particularly good time.

It can be tough to find the right collections, though. What poems are most appropriate for kids? What will they like the most? How do I even get my hands on them right now?”

I still hear “There’s a Polar Bear in our Frigidaire…” in my head every time I see that appliance brand.