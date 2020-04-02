Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 399, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Cat Book Ends: These rotund cats make me very happy and I just know they’d look adorable on my shelves.

The White Way of Delight Enamel Pin: Celebrate Anne Shirley’s marvelous imagination with this lovely pin!

Personalized Bookish Address Labels: Here’s an idea—write your friends snail mail to brighten their day, and use these adorable return address labels!

Love Reading T-Shirt: This is a fun T-shirt, and perfect for all your recreational reading needs!

Glampersand Enamel Pin: It’s not a normal ampersand pin, it’s a glam ampersand pin!