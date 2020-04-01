The world sure has changed a lot since last month, when I covered March’s new YA releases. I hope that wherever you are, you’re staying safe and healthy, and you have a giant pile of good books to keep you company. Even though the world is in crisis mode, new books are still coming out, and I hope you can support publishers and authors by ordering ebooks and audiobooks online, and ordering print copies from independent bookstores, many of which as closed but still shipping online orders. I went with a slightly longer list of April YA book releases than usual, because we’re all cooped up and we might be reading more books right now! Here we go!

What I Like About Me by Jenna Guillaume

Maisie has spent her whole life trying to hide her body, so it seems like the last thing she ought to do on her school break is enter into a beauty pageant. But Maisie has got something to prove and she won’t let anyone or anything distract her from her mission of self love and body acceptance in this Australian YA novel, perfect for fans of Dumplin’.

Gotham High by Melissa de La Cruz and Thomas Pitilli

Bruce Wayne has just been kicked out of his latest boarding school and sent home, so he’s enrolling in Gotham High. Gotham City isn’t what he remembered it, and there’s something weird going on. When a series of kidnappings rocks Gotham High, Bruce begins to look into them…which might be exactly what the kidnapper wants.

This is My Brain in Love by I.W. Gregorio

Jocelyn Wu has goals for her junior year, and they don’t involve having to save her dad’s restaurant from bankruptcy. With no other options, she’s forced to partner with her dad’s “intern” Will to devise a marketing plan to save the restaurant. But just as they begin falling for each other, family drama and prejudices may pull them apart.

A Breath Too Late by Rocky Callan

In this epistolary novel, Ellie is hopeless, and the day after her death by suicide she finds herself experiencing all of the events that led to her death—from her parents to the boy she loved to all the moments that led to her losing hope completely. And along the way, she discovers something miraculous: light in the darkness.

Verona Comics by Jennifer Dugan

From the same author who brought you Hey YA favorite Hotdog Girl, this is a new YA novel about the kids of rival comic book shops (one indie, one chain) who fall for each other and decide to keep their relationship a secret to avoid the family drama, with disastrous results.

The Empire of Dreams by Rae Carson

In this new fantasy novel set in the same world as Girl of Fire and Thorns, Red Sparkle Stone is an orphan with a great unknown destiny, alone in the world. She’s about to be adopted by the Empress herself when a political opponent blocks the adoption, forcing Red to become a Royal Guard. Now she must survive her first year of training, and the dark forces that want her dead.

Mad, Bad, and Dangerous to Know by Samira Ahmed

In present day Paris, budding historian Khayyam feels adrift. Her Paris trip should be a dream come true, but her boyfriend is ghosting her and she might have just blown her chance at going to her college of her dreams. Two hundred years earlier, a young woman named Leila struggles to keep her true love hidden. This is a beautiful story about two Muslim young women, centuries apart, and how their stories connect.

The Easy Part of Impossible by Sarah Tomp

Ria is good at one thing: diving. So good, in fact, that she was on a fast track to the Olympics, guided by her tough and abusive coach. But when an accident gets Ria out from under his thumb, she has the opportunity to figure out what she wants for the first time in her life…until an opportunity to go after her dreams presents itself, with on major string attached.

The Silence of Bones by June Hur

In 1800 Korean, a young woman named Seol is indentured to the police department, where she’s been tasked with helping an inspector investigate the murder of a noblewoman. But when that inspector becomes the prime suspect, Seol alone must solve the case, before someone else gets hurt.

Elysium Girls by Kate Pentecost

Elysium, Oklahoma, is a small town barely surviving, hoping for the end of the dust bowl and the end of a deadly game being played between Life and Death, two powerful sisters who told the town and its people in their grasp. Sal is holding out for a better life, but just as an end is in sight, an outsider arrives in Elysium, bringing new troubles and dangers.

Goodbye from Nowhere by Sara Zarr

In this new novel from National Book Award finalist Sara Zarr, Kyle thinks his life is pretty good and his family happy—until he discovers his mom has been having an affair and his dad knows all about it. Now it seems like life is spiraling out of control, and his parents want him to keep their secrets. The only person Kyle can talk to is his cousin, who lives far away, but eventually he’ll have to decide what he owes his parents, and himself.

Late to the Party by Kelly Quindlen

Codi is not the kind of teen who parties or has wild adventures. She hangs out with her best friends and does low-key things. But when they venture out to a party and Codi makes friends with another queer teen, she finds herself opening up to him about her life and her crushes, and they have the sort of epic experiences that teens do in the movies—but Codi’s best friends aren’t a part of it at all. This is a funny and sweet book and friendship, connection, and being comfortable in your own skin.

Check, Please! Book 2: Sticks and Scones by Ngozi Ukaza

In this second half of the Check, Please! graphic duology, Eric finally is dating Jack! The downside? No one knows about their relationship, not even their teammates and friends. As his final two years at Samwell University unfold, Eric must figure out how to be open and honest with everyone—and what’s next for him!

Seven Endless Forests by April Genevieve Tucholke

In this standalone companion to Boneless Mercies, Tucholke reimagines the Arthurian legend. Torvi’s sister has just been kidnapped by a mad friar, and Torvi is determined to get her back, even if it means leaving the only home she’s ever known and venturing into a dangerous world.

