Welcome to Book Riot’s April 2020 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! In these uncertain times, you must look to the stars for advice, especially when it comes to new releases. Find your astrological sign below for your April horoscope, perfectly paired with a newly released book.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Happy Birthday, Aries! You’re in need of inspiration this month. With roadblocks in your career and creative wells running dry, you’ll have to work harder to find motivation. Luckily, you’re social and charming in April, so it’s a good time to look to friends and family for fresh ideas. New love is also on the horizon for Aries, especially later in the month. You might enjoy A Tender Thing (April 7, G.P. Putnam’s Sons) by Emily Neuberger. When an open call is posted to audition for a famous Broadway composer, Eleanor flees her home on a pig farm in Wisconsin for the bright lights of 1950s New York City. She lands a role in a controversial, integrated new musical that is sure to raise eyebrows. And between protests of the show and becoming the composer’s muse, Eleanor begins to question her own views of the world and the theatre.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Things are moving in the right direction for Taurus this month. April will be full of changes for you. Change can be scary, especially for earth signs, but the stars show that this month will lay the groundwork for good things ahead. Stay flexible and embrace new opportunities this month, especially in your career. But be cautious with your finances; spend wisely in April. I recommend Death in Her Hands (April 21, Penguin Press) by Ottessa Moshfegh. An elderly woman finds a mysterious note while walking her dog, one that references a murder and a dead body no longer present. She becomes obsessed with solving the mystery, and as she searches for answers, her grip on reality slackens.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

April will be a month of self-reflection for Geminis. You’re in the middle of massive personal growth; now is the time to pause and assess how that process is working for you. Look at where you’ve been and where you want to go, and what choices you can make to help you get there. April may also bring some family conflict; make sure to include your loved ones on your journey. Check out What We Carry (April 21, Dial Press) by Maya Shanbhag Lang. Lang always idolized her mother, a brilliant physician who immigrated from India to the U.S. But then a change in her mother’s temperament led to an Alzheimer’s diagnosis. As she took on her mother and young daughter’s care, Lang learned that despite their closeness, there was much to learn about her mother’s past.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Spiritual thoughts will be prominent for Cancers in April. Amidst the chaos of the month, you’ll look for something bigger than yourself to make sense of the world. Regardless of your beliefs, it’s a good time to think about the world beyond your small corner of it. This month may also bring good news in your career. Help a colleague if you can; your work will be rewarded. Read Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982 (April 17, Liveright) by Cho Nam-Joo, translated by Jamie Chang. Millennial “everywoman” Kim Jiyoung lives a quiet life as a wife and mother in the outskirts of Seoul. That is, until she starts compulsively impersonating the voices of other women, including many she’s never met. And when she visits a doctor to cure her, things grow even stranger.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Leos will have trouble playing well with others in April. You’re focused on personal objectives this month, and your friends and family may feel underappreciated. Take time to reach out to your loved ones, even if you’re distracted by other goals. A little extra effort with romantic partners will pay off as well. A thoughtful gift may help if feelings are hurt. You might enjoy If I Had Your Face (April 21, Ballantine Books) by Frances Cha. Four women in the same Seoul apartment building lead very different lives: entertaining businessmen at a salon, gaining attention in the art world, obsessing over K-pop bands, and trying to start a family. But as they struggle through a world of impossibly strict beauty standards and strict social hierarchies, they find their paths entangled.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Find time for some fun in April, Virgo. Work is hectic, and responsibilities at home have been overwhelming. Return to a hobby or activity that brings you joy. Educational prospects are good for April, so consider learning more about something that interests you. Single Virgos may have enjoyable romantic encounters. It may not last forever, but enjoy it in the moment! Check out The Happy Ever After Playlist (April 14, Forever) by Abby Jimenez. Two years after losing her fiancé, Sloan finally feels somewhat normal, thanks to her newly adopted dog Tucker. But then she gets a call from a musician on tour in Australia who claims to be Tucker’s rightful owner. As their argument turns to flirtatious texts, they realize they may have more in common than their lovable pup.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

You’re hot and cold this month, Libra. The stars show great passion for you in April, which will surface in positive and negative ways. Romantic relationships are on fire and you will find love easily. Unfortunately, family conflict is also likely, and differing opinions could lead to big arguments. Try to channel your passion productively instead of letting it lead you to anger. I recommend Conjure Women (April 7, Random House) by Afia Atakora. Miss May Belle and her daughter Rue are respected and also feared for their powers to heal and curse. But as their story unfolds before, during, and after the Civil War, we learn that they’re more than just their strange abilities. They are human beings, with their own passions, regrets, and secrets.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

April will be full of unpredictability for Scorpios. Making big goals for the month? Well, don’t count on things going as planned. Roadblocks abound at work, and unplanned visitors may upend your home life. If you’re open to it, these surprises may present new opportunities for growth. But if you fight change, you’ll only find frustration and disappointment. You might enjoy Afterlife (April 7, Algonquin) by Julia Alvarez. Immigrant writer Antonia Vega expects peace and quiet after retiring from her job as an English professor. But then her husband dies, her sister disappears, and a pregnant, undocumented teen shows up on her doorstep. In an increasingly distrustful world, Antonia’s plight explores what we owe to our families, and how wide the net of family extends.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

While it may not be a favorable time for travel, Sagittarius may still find adventure closer to home in April. Your curious spirit will help you find fun and new experiences this month. It’s a great time to meet new people, particularly romantic interests. A little unconventional thinking at work can also lead to big success. Just be sure to get colleagues onboard for your big ideas. Read How Much of These Hills is Gold (April 7, Riverhead) by C Pam Zhang. During the California gold rush, two young Chinese immigrants are orphaned when their gold prospector father dies. They run from their hostile new hometown, searching the hills for a place to bury their father’s body.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

April is a bit of a mixed bag for Capricorns. The good news: Your love life is full of excitement and fun, and you will make great strides toward your professional goals. The bad news: Family conflict is very likely, and you may experience trouble in educational and travel pursuits. Take the good and the bad of the month in stride, and try to focus on the things you can control. Check out The House of Deep Water (April 21, G.P. Putnam’s Sons) by Jeni McFarland. Beth fought tooth and nail to escape her hometown of River Bend, Michigan, where she grew up in the town’s only black family. But when she returns with her two children to live with her father, her painful childhood and messy past relationships come back to haunt her.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

You’ll need a good attitude to make it through April, Aquarius. Work is full of frustrations and failed efforts this month, and strained finances will only make things worse. If you take work stress home, expect clashes with your family as well. Instead, find opportunities for fun with your loved ones, and ask for help when your stress becomes overwhelming. You’re not alone! I recommend Chosen Ones (April 7, John Joseph Adams) by Veronica Roth. Fifteen years ago, a group of teenagers were chosen via prophecy to fight a great evil, The Dark One. Now, with the prophecy fulfilled and The Dark One disappeared, they’ve got PTSD, they can’t leave their homes without strangers snapping pictures, and they’ve got no marketable skills or plans for the future. So what happens to a hero once the bad guy is gone?

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

The world is a scary place, and your mental health is the most important thing in April. With stress coming from many places this month, it’s important to take care of yourself. Work and family conflicts will require your attention, so make sure to schedule time for things that make you happy. And remember to ask for help. Your loved ones won’t leave you hanging! You might enjoy The Moment of Tenderness (April 21, Grand Central Publishing), a collection of short stories by A Wrinkle in Time author Madeleine L’Engle. Collected by and with a foreword from her granddaughter, these 18 short stories cross genres and provide a glimpse into L’Engle’s creative process. But above all, they show the enduring magic of hope.

