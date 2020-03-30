Thanks for Joining us for the Final Edition of Persist!

That’s it for the final edition of Persist, our feminist book club on Instagram! It was so great to chat with the many readers who showed up for discussion. We read and discussed We Are Never Meeting in Real Life by Samantha Irby, with over 500 people joining every week to chat about race, grief, and snark about going outside (and the pandemic, of course).

We’ve had a fabulous time hanging out with all of you every quarter for this book club, and hope you’ll continue to follow our Instagram account for more bookish news, content, giveaways, and more. Happy reading!