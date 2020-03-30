After what seems like a century, the days of brutal winter weather are finally starting to wind down, and some early signs of spring are beginning to peek through. With (hopefully) sunnier days ahead, what better way to celebrate than with a new great read? If you’re looking for some uplifting books to enjoy and get lost in this spring, you’re in luck. A slew of funny and charming romance novels are set to hit shelves in the coming weeks. Filled with heart, humor, and plenty of wit, these captivating spring 2020 romance novels are sure to make some great additions to your TBR list this season:

Anyone who loves HGTV and all things home improvement will enjoy the premise of The Honey-Don’t List. The book follows the two assistants of a married remodeling and design duo (a la Chip and Joanna Gaines) who must keep their celebrity bosses’ relationship on track as they prepare to launch a new show. As they work together for the sake of their career, their personal relationship also starts to blossom. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself breezing through this irresistible romcom in a single afternoon.

A mischievous dog brings together a popular musician and a woman still recovering from heartbreak in this warm and captivating romance from Abby Jimenez. When Sloan finds a sweet pooch and decides to take it home, it’s not long before she gets attached. So when Tucker’s real owner, a touring artist, calls to get him back, she decides she won’t give him up without a fight. As the two get to know each other and develop a connection, Sloan, who lost her fiancé two years ago, must decide whether she’s willing to take another chance on love.

Alisha Rai returns with her second novel in her Modern Love series. In Girl Gone Viral, reclusive investor Katrina King finds herself the subject of worldwide attention after a stranger live-tweets her innocent meeting with a guy at a coffee shop. As the spotlight around her and “#CafeBae” grows, she seeks refuge in the home of bodyguard Jas—who also happens to be her longtime crush.

Real Men Knit by Kwana Jackson (May 19)

After losing their adoptive mother, the four Strong brothers are left to figure out what do with her beloved knitting shop. When Jesse decides to try to keep it open against his siblings’ wishes, he asks for help from the shop’s part-time employee, Kerry. As the two work to save the store, their undeniable chemistry only begins to grow stronger.

Beach Read by Emily Henry (May 19)

This smart and sparkling romance follows two writers—a cynical romance novelist and a literary fiction author—who live in neighboring houses and are both struggling with writer’s block. In an effort to find inspiration, the pair soon strike a deal, agreeing to make changes that will force themselves out of their rut. Set in a small lake town in Michigan, this book offers a fresh and engrossing look at second chances and learning to love again.

Meryl Wilsner’s debut novel follows Hollywood powerhouse Jo and her assistant Emma, who spark romance rumors in the tabloids after getting photographed laughing together on the red carpet. Even as speculation about their relationship spreads and pushes them further into the spotlight, the two continue to spend time together and became fast friends. As they grow closer, they realize there may be some truth to the gossip after all.