Riot Recommendation: 9 of Your Favorite Books from Podcasts

We love books, and we love podcasts. It’s no surprise that we dig it when those two world collide! There are tons of podcasts out there that talk specifically about books (we host a few pretty rad ones if we do say so ourselves), but what about books that come from podcasts? We asked you to tell us all about the best books born from your favorite pods, bookish or otherwise! Now both our TBRs and TBLs (to be listened? we’re going with it) are a few entries longer.

Without further ado, here are your favorite books born from and inspired by podcasts. Enjoy!

Adnan’s Story by Rabia Chaudry

Dirty John by Christopher Goffard

The Moth Presents: All These Wonders edited by Catherine Burns

My Dad Wrote A Porno: The Fully Annotated Edition of Belinda Blinked 1

by Morton, Jamie

The Sawbones Book by Justin McElroy and Dr. Sydnee McElroy, illustrated by Teylor Smirl

Seduction: Sex, Lies, and Stardom in Howard Hughes’ Hollywood by Karina Longworth

Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark

Waiting for the Punch by Marc Maron and Brendan McDonald

Yes, We (Still) Can by Dan Pfeiffer