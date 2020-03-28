Stellar March Books Out in the UK

With COVID-19 forcing people into self isolation and social distancing, now is the perfect time to catch up on some reading (how is that for a silver lining?) This eclectic, all-women list features a diverse range of March books out in the UK that will cater to all your literary needs. Get reading!

Little Eyes by Samanta Schweblin (Oneworld)

Schweblin’s unnerving techno-thriller is set in a world where Kentukis – smart toys equipped with built-in cameras which can be remotely controlled – are all the rage globally. Featuring a diverse range of characters based all around the world, this wildly unique novel poses pertinent questions about surveillance, voyeurism and human’s primal need to find connections in whichever form they can.

The Voice in My Ear by Frances Leviston (Jonathan Cape)

This unique work of fiction combines the tales of ten women, all named Claire, who are living in contrasting circumstances but are governed by overbearing mothers. Leviston’s devastatingly stunning prose and piercing observations about everyday womanhood makes her a blazing debut writer to watch out for.

The Girl With The Louding Voice by Abi Dare (Sceptre)

An award-winning debut novel about a 14-year old Nigerian girl and her struggle to free herself from the shackles of poverty and patriarchy. This a daring coming-of-age story that will inspire and move readers.

Category ID: 473

Category ID: 476

Category ID: 1376

Check Your Shelf Newsletter Sign up to receive Check Your Shelf, the Librarian's One-Stop Shop For News, Book Lists, And More. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service

The Discomfort of Evening by Marieke Lucas Rijneveld (Faber)

Longlisted for the 2020 International Booker Prize, this sensational Dutch debut is without a doubt one of the most affecting ones I have ever read. This is a poignant and bleakly authentic portrayal of a family walking on eggshells around each other in the wake of an untimely death while grappling with their grief.

Three Apples Fell From the Sky by Narine Abgaryan (Oneworld)

A quirky, mesmerizing tale about a close-knit Armenian village community. Told with oodles of charm, humor, and heart, this feel-good story is perfect for these anxiety-riddled times.

This hotly tipped debut is a compelling feminist thriller about Katie whose death is initially ruled as an alleged suicide but turns out to be more sinister than it seems. This dramatic whodunit shines light on domestic abuse and how the systems in place protect abusive men.

The Great Homecoming by Anna Kim (Granta)

As a fan of Korean literature, this epic has been on my radar for a while. Three friends are caught between the warring states of North and South Korea in this riveting novel set over three decades in Seoul.

Coming Up For Air by Sarah Leipciger (Doubleday)

In the opening scene of this beautifully written story, a woman jumps into the River Seine in 19th century Paris. Spanning centuries and continents, Coming Up For Air is a richly textured story meditation on life and death.

Just After the Wave by Sandrine Collette (Europa Editions)

A family is stranded on an island and their only chance of survival depends on them making the toughest choice of their lives. This is an evocative tale of the strength of love and familial bonds.

The Bass Rock by Evie Wyld (Jonathan Cape)

Max Porter called this ‘a modern gothic triumph’. Wyld narrates the intersecting fates of three women in this macabre work of fiction that serves as an indictment of violence inflicted on women through the ages.

A riveting literary mystery about a woman’s absence in a small fishing town, Whale Bay. This eerie, atmospheric story is about dysfunctional childhood and how its leads to indelible feelings of guilt and shame.

A Good Neighborhood by Therese Anne Fowler (Headline)

If you love sharp, culturally relevant family sagas then make this your next read! Fowler has written a captivating and timely story where race, class, and love collide with irreversible consequences.

All About Sarah by Pauline Delabroy-Allard (Harvill Secker)

A French sensation, this is an elegant story of a devastating love affair between two women. Already garnering comparisons to Duras and Nabokov, this is an accomplished debut.

Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong (Profile Books)

A sublime work of nonfiction from a daughter of Korean immigrants about her experience of being an Asian American. Cutting and provocative, this book is shot through with incisive commentary on race and shame.