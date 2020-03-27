The Social Distance Mega List: The List List #393
In putting together this week’s The List List, a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists, we (understandably) found a whole lot of content related to reading during/about pandemics, quarantines, and self isolation. Rather than fight it, we went ahead and leaned into it.
at Bustle: 19 Books To Read When You Have A Lot of Alone Time
at BuzzFeed: 25 Top Rated Audiobooks You Can Listen To Right Now
at Crime Reads: 14 Enormous Crime Books for the Long Days Ahead
at Decanter: Great wine books to read while in self-isolation
at Electric Lit: 11 Stories About Isolation and Loneliness
at Epic Reads: We Have a Coronavirus Quarantine Reading List For You Based On Your Mood
at Fast Company: 8 Books to Help Distract You from the Coronavirus Crisis
at Fodor’s: Hang on to Hope for the World With These 11 Books
at Forbes: Top 10 Books For Entrepreneurs On Lockdown Due To Coronavirus
at GQ: The Best Books to Read Right Now
at Literary Hub: Our Personalized Quarantine Book Recommendations
at The Guardian: Don’t Panic: The Best Books to Help Us Survive a Crisis
at Paper Mag: Read These 15 Books in Quarantine
at Romper: 14 Sweet Children’s Books About Home
at Tor.com: Five Massive SFF Books to Read While You’re Social-Distancing
at USA Today: 20 Great Book Series to Keep Your Family Entertained During the Coronavirus Crisis
at Vanity Fair: 31 Great Quarantine Reads, Chosen by the Vanity Fair Staff
at Vulture: Pandemics: An Official Reading List