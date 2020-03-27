Hello, I’ve Had This Library Book Since 1934: Critical Linking, March 27, 2020

Critical Linking, a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web, is sponsored by our $50 Barnes and Noble giveaway! Enter here!

“The retired languages teacher, originally from Maryhill, Glasgow, said: “I was in the study and for some reason I just picked up the book.

“I opened it because it was covered in dust.

“There it was dated 1894.

“The front page had been stamped 12 November, 1934.”

Category ID: 795

Today In Books Newsletter Sign up to Today In Books to receive daily news and miscellany from the world of books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service

“Um hi, hello. Returning this booked just skipped my mind 31,182 times.”

“There’s even a ‘how to study like a wizard’ section, where you can discover the history behind the classes at Hogwarts. Grab your quills and delve into eight online exhibits – Potions, Charms, Herbology, Alchemy, Astronomy, Divination, Defence against the Dark Arts and Care of Magical Creatures. Which subject will you excel in? Beautifully curated for an online experience, each exhibit is visually dynamic – zooming into manuscripts, artwork and sketches – as well as fascinating and easily accessible.”

I was in London in 2017 when this exhibition opened but missed it by a week! I’ll take this as a consolation prize.

“The tradition of the bookmobile has its roots in 19th century Great Britain. This horse-drawn wagon traveled throughout eight different villages to help spread good literature to the people in these rural areas. This innovative idea gained popularity and took off, sprouting more bookmobiles all around the globe. Some are eye-catching tourist attractions, while others continue to serve those who don’t have easy access to the joy of books and the information they provide.”

Bookmarking for when it’s safe to travel again. Also, did ya think you’d ever read a car rental blog for its bookish content?