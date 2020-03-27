Riot Headline COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World

Download Free Coloring Pages from Over 100 Museums and Libraries Worldwide

Over 100 museums and libraries worldwide have provided free coloring pages for download thanks to the New York Academy of Medicine’s #ColorOurCollections initiative.

The #ColorOurCollections initiative began in 2016, at the height of the adult coloring book trend, but as people find themselves homebound as they shelter in place during the COVID-19 crisis, the project is experiencing a surge in popularity.

Each winter, the NYAM holds a week-long online festival where museums, libraries, and other institutions provide black-and-white downloadable PDFs for coloring and education. This year, the event ran from February 3–7. There were over 100 participating institutions, although you can still download coloring pages from past years’ participants.

Some of this year’s participants include Memoria Chilena (Chile), Kansai University Open Research Center for Asian Studies (Japan), the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg (USA), Trinity Hall at Cambridge University (UK), and Bibliothèque nationale de France (France).

You can scroll a pinboard of the coloring pages at colormycollections.org to help you decide which of the hundreds of coloring pages you might download to print.

We're keeping track of our favorite books of the year. Shop the list here!

Subscribe to a Newsletter

We write really great emails

Listen to a Podcast

We make the best mouth words

Get Book Recommendations

We tailor 'em just for you

Subscribe to a Newsletter

We write really great emails

Get Book Recommendations

We tailor 'em just for you

Listen to a Podcast

We make the best mouth words