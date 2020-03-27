So Many Free Books From Simon Teen To Read Right Now!
All you bookworms are probably availing yourself of all the digital reading options out there—Libby, Libro.fm, Scribd, Hoopla, etc.—but if you’re looking for more free books, we have good news! Riveted, the official blog from Simon Teen, is offering a great selection of free reads on their site right now. And with more than 20 books and excerpts available, there’s a good chance you’re going to see something from your TBR.
While the site always offers a small selection of its titles online for a limited period, now is an especially great time to take full advantage of their offerings. And the Simon Teen/Riveted team specifically decided to add more free reads so “even if you can’t get to your local bookstore you can continue to read amazing books!” With books from the likes of Jenny Han, Cassandra Clare, and Sandhya Menon, it’d be hard not to find something for your quarantine reading.
Available Through the End of March:
From Twinkle, with Love by Sandhya Menon
The Way I Used to Be by Amber Smith
The Nowhere Girls by Amy Reed
Copper Sun by Sharon Draper
The Program by Suzanne Young
The Unbecoming of Mara Dyer by Michelle Hodkin
This Mortal Coil by Emily Suvada
The Last Magician by Lisa Maxwell
Burn for Burn by Jenny Han and Siobhan Vivian
Available Through April 11:
The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han
City of Bones by Cassandra Clare
Love & Luck by Jenna Evans Welch
Hush, Hush by Becca Fitzpatrick
Come Back to Me by Mila Gray
Autoboyography by Christina Lauren
Alanna: The First Adventure by Tamora Pierce
Shorts Available Indefinitely:
As Kismet Would Have It by Sandhya Menon
These Precious Scars by Emily Suvada
The Thief by Jessica Brody and Joanne Rendell
