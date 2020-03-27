So Many Free Books From Simon Teen To Read Right Now!

All you bookworms are probably availing yourself of all the digital reading options out there—Libby, Libro.fm, Scribd, Hoopla, etc.—but if you’re looking for more free books, we have good news! Riveted, the official blog from Simon Teen, is offering a great selection of free reads on their site right now. And with more than 20 books and excerpts available, there’s a good chance you’re going to see something from your TBR.

While the site always offers a small selection of its titles online for a limited period, now is an especially great time to take full advantage of their offerings. And the Simon Teen/Riveted team specifically decided to add more free reads so “even if you can’t get to your local bookstore you can continue to read amazing books!” With books from the likes of Jenny Han, Cassandra Clare, and Sandhya Menon, it’d be hard not to find something for your quarantine reading.

Available Through the End of March:

From Twinkle, with Love by Sandhya Menon

The Way I Used to Be by Amber Smith

The Nowhere Girls by Amy Reed

Copper Sun by Sharon Draper

The Program by Suzanne Young

The Unbecoming of Mara Dyer by Michelle Hodkin

This Mortal Coil by Emily Suvada

The Last Magician by Lisa Maxwell

Burn for Burn by Jenny Han and Siobhan Vivian

Available Through April 11:

The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han

City of Bones by Cassandra Clare

Love & Luck by Jenna Evans Welch

Hush, Hush by Becca Fitzpatrick

Come Back to Me by Mila Gray

Autoboyography by Christina Lauren

Alanna: The First Adventure by Tamora Pierce

Shorts Available Indefinitely:

As Kismet Would Have It by Sandhya Menon

These Precious Scars by Emily Suvada

The Thief by Jessica Brody and Joanne Rendell