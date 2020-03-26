Riot Headline COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World

Magical Cities in Literature Day

Consider us your tour guides to the magical cities of literature today! Hop aboard the enchanted transportation of your choice, and follow us to places both familiar and entirely original. We implore you to consider the merits and horrors of each destination before you head down its narrow streets and alleyways. For better or for worse, it’s all on the page—some cities will leave you yearning for entry, while others will have you appreciating home sweet home.

What’s the wait? Take a trip to these magical cities today:

We're keeping track of our favorite books of the year. Shop the list here!

Subscribe to a Newsletter

We write really great emails

Listen to a Podcast

We make the best mouth words

Get Book Recommendations

We tailor 'em just for you

Get Book Recommendations

We tailor 'em just for you

Subscribe to a Newsletter

We write really great emails

Listen to a Podcast

We make the best mouth words