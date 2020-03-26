Riot Headline COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World

Book Fetish: Volume 398

A Tree Grows in Brooklyn Enamel Pin: I can’t even with these tiny details and beautiful colors! Perfect for that one person who loves Betty Smith’s novel.

A Tree Grows in Brooklyn Enamel Pin

Dewey’s Dilemma Logic Puzzle: This is a fun puzzle for book nerds and lovers of the Dewey Decimal System!

Dewey's Dilemma Puzzle

Unlimited Rom-Coms T-Shirt: Stay in and read all the romantic comedies you can get your hands on!

Unlimited Rom Coms T-Shirt

Currently Reading Bookmarks: A bookmark for all your Bookstagrammers out there!

Currently Reading

Self-Help Book T-Shirt: For the self-help books fan who really believes in the power of reading and self improvement!

Self Help Books T-shirt

Check out Book Marks, a reading tracker inspired by Bullet journaling!

