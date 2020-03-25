Free Sesame Street Ebooks: Critical Linking, March 25, 2020

Critical Linking, a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web is sponsored by our $50 Barnes and Noble giveaway! Enter here!

“Additionally, over 110 free Sesame Street ebooks are available on all major ebook platforms including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble Nook, Google Play, and Kobo.

Resources will also be distributed through a wide range of partners in the US and globally, including community providers serving vulnerable families through Sesame Street in Communities and PBS stations.”

Take a stroll down Sesame Street with all the free ebooks!

“Teresa Mlawer was a Cuban immigrant who quickly made a huge difference in the Hispanic community; she was one of the most respected figures in Spanish publishing.

She and her husband, Bill founded Lectorum Publications in NYC, a pioneer in the Latin publishing world in the United States and where I met my beloved husband, Arde, in 1990. She translated more than 250 children’s books into Spanish, books such as Where the Wild Things Are, Good Night Moon, Harold and the Purple Crayon, Turning Pages by Sonia Sotomayor, Superheroes Are Everywhere by Kamala Harris, She Persisted Around the World: 13 Women Who Changed History, by Chelsea Clinton, among many other award-winning books. Her legacy will live forever.”

In sad news and big loss for publishing.

“Reading is one of Witherspoon’s superpowers. She is fascinated by stories, whether in books, in film, in dinner party conversation. She wants to tell stories, and she wants to encourage other people to tell them. ‘I always knew from the time I was seven that I wanted to be a storyteller or an actor or a singer,’ she says. ‘Or a writer. I always wanted to be a writer. I think that’s why I’m in awe of writers because I’ve tried to sit down and do it. I have ideas for stories all the time. I could never figure out how things ended. I always have ideas about how things begin but I never know how they end.’”

I love me bibliophile Reese Witherspoon.