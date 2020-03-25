Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 25, 2020
Today's Featured Deals
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals
Previous Daily Deals
Half-Resurrection Blues by Daniel José Older for $2.99
With the Fire on High by Elizabeth Acevedo for $2.99
Dune by Frank Herbert for $1.99
The Last Goodnight by Howard Blum for $1.99
The Vacationers by Emma Straub for $1.99
Don't Let Go by Harlan Coben for $1.99
Girls Burn Brighter by Shobha Rao for $2.99
Watch Me Disappear for Janelle Brown for $1.99
How to Walk Away by Katherine Center for $1.99
Horrorstor by Grady Hendrix for $1.99
Anno Dracula by Kim Newman for $1.99
Her Royal Spyness by Rhys Bowen for $1.99
Evening in Paradise by Lucia Berlin for $2.99
The Wolf in the Whale by Jordanna Max Brodsky for $2.99
When They Call You a Terrorist by Patrice Khan-Collors and Asha Bandele for $2.99
Girl Waits with Gun by Amy Stewart for $2.99
The Hazel Wood by Melissa Albert for $2.99
Shatter Me by Tahereh Mafi for $2.99
Pretty Girls by Karin Slaughter for $1.99
The Overdue Life of Amy Byler by Kelly Harms for $1.99
The Black God's Drums by P. Djèli Clark for $3.99
Anansi Boys by Neil Gaiman for $1.99
The Betel Nut Tree Mystery by Ovidia Yu for $3.99
The Unlikely Escape of Uriah Heap by H.G. Perry for $2.99
Esperanza Rising by Pam Muñoz Ryan for $3.99
The Beauty That Remains by Ashley Woodfolk for $1.99
Ghost Boys by Jewell Parker Rhodes for $1.99
Pulp by Robin Talley for $3.99
Watch Us Rise by Renée Watson and Ellen Hagan for $1.99
Internment by Samira Ahmed for $1.99
Ten Caesars by Barry Strauss for $3.9
What They Meant for Evil by Rebecca Deng for $2.99
The Tethered Mage by Melissa Caruso for $2.99
The Widow by Fiona Barton for $1.99
Five Midnights by Ann Davila Cardinal for $2.99
The Witch's Kind by Louisa Morgan for $3.99
Lead from the Outside by Stacey Abrams for $3.99
The Murder of Roger Ackroyd by Agatha Christie for $1.99
Nasty Women edited by Samhita Mukhopadhyay and Kate Harding for $2.99
The Frangipani Tree Mystery by Ovidia Yu for $3.99
Malamander by Thomas Taylor for $1.99
The Sisters of the Winter Wood by Rena Rossner for $2.99
A Touch of Gold by Annie Sullivan for $1.99
American Love Story by Adriana Herrera for $3.99
The Big Over Easy: A Nursery Crime by Jasper Fforde for $4.99
Paperbacks from Hell by Grady Hendrix for $2.99
Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuvel for $3.99
All Systems Red by Martha Wells for $3.99
Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic by Allison Bechdel for $2.99
The Radical Element: 12 Stories of Daredevils, Debutantes, and Other Dauntless Girls by Jessica Spotswood for $1.99
The Eyre Affair by Jasper Fforde for $2.99
The Invisible Library by Genevieve Cogman for $2.99
A Curious Beginning by Deanna Raybourn for $2.99
Dusk or Dark or Dawn or Day by Seanan McGuire for $3.99
For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics by Donna Brazile, Yolanda Caraway, Minyon Moore, Leah D. Daughtry, Veronica Chambers for $2.99
Jade City by Fonda Lee for $1.99
One Good Earl Deserves a Lover by Sarah McLean for $3.99
Feel Free by Zadie Smith for $3.99
The Epic Crush of Genie Lo by F.C. Lee for $1.99
That Kind of Guy by Talia Hibbert for $3.99
The Awakened Kingdom by N.K. Jemisin for $2.99
Odd and the Frost Giants by Neil Gaiman for $3.99
Tiny Pretty Things by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton for $4.99
Nefertiti by Michelle Moran for $3.99
Instant Pot Obsession: The Ultimate Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook for Cooking Everything Fast by Janet A. Zimmerman for $2.99
A Quiet Life in the Country by T E Kinsey for $1.99
The Duchess War by Courtney Milan for $4.99
Mangos and Mistletoe: A Foodie Holiday Novella by Adriana Herrera for $2.99
Guapa by Saleem Haddad for $1.99
Empire of Sand by Tasha Suri for $4.99
Fatality in F (A Gethsemane Brown Mystery Book 4) by Alexia Gordon for $4.99
Reckless by Selena Montgomery for $3.99
Can’t Escape Love by Alyssa Cole for $1.99
Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson for $5.99
Ark by Veronica Roth for $1.99Paragraph
Ten Women by Marcela Serrano for $3.99
The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith for $0.99
Ormeshadow by Priya Sharma for $3.99
Sisters of the Vast Black by Lina Rather for $3.99
Prophecy by Ellen Oh for $2.99
Along for the Ride by Mimi Grace for $2.99