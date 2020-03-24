Read The Book, Then Stream the Adaptation: Critical Linking, March 24, 2020

Critical Linking, a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web is sponsored by our $50 Barnes and Noble giveaway! Enter here!

“As we practice social distancing and (hopefully) spend more time at home, now would seem an ideal time to read a book or see a movie.

And if you really have some time why not do both?

If nothing else, it will give you something to talk about in your group chats as you argue about which is better, the original book or the film adaptation.

The following is a list of novels you should pick up and then stream the movie:”

Like Water For Chocolate is one of the best adaptations.

“’I don’t want to do a J.K. Rowling and pretend that, all along, I had thought of this,’ she told me. ‘I thought of her as a white character, but still exploring those larger issues of power. With Kerry, you have a way to explore the racial dynamics that I wasn’t able to explore in the book. And that, to me, told me that they were looking at the show the same way that I looked at the book. That they were going to look at these questions of power.’”

This is a great interview.

“Growing up, I felt as though Nanu and I were alike in many ways. Even though much of our relationship was built on silence, we shared a mutual sense of calm and composure.

But of course, I wasn’t calm and composed at all, not internally. And it was only after he died that I found out just how similar Nanu and I truly were.”

You better believe I cried: “After My Grandfather Died, I Met Him for the First Time in Poetry”