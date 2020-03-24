Like many, I’m feeling a constant sense of anxiety due to the current coronavirus situation. Fortunately, books are a great escape from panic, boredom, and the isolation that comes with social distancing. From listening to bookish podcasts to rearranging my bookshelves, there’s always a book-related activity available to keep my mind busy. But most of all, I’m grateful for this time to get caught up on so many great reads and awesome series that I’ve missed over the years. And there’s nothing better than diving into a new series and working through book after book after book when you’ve got time, space, and a mind eager for distraction. All of us could use a recommendation for which book series to read next right now, and in this quiz, you’ll find exactly that! This nine question quiz will tell you which book series to tackle during social isolation.

Take this quiz to find out the perfect book series for you to read during social distancing. A range of genres, authors, and themes are represented in the eight series you could possibly get, including fantasy, mystery, and historical fiction. This mix contains newer series, under-the-radar series, and older ones that are complete. You’ll answer bookish questions that ask you what you like to read and what you’re looking for in a book during this stressful time. And as a result, you’ll find out which book series to start now and which book to begin your marathon with.

And if you’d rather tackle just one book at a time right now, definitely check out Book Riot’s Quiz on “Which 500+ Page Book Should You Read While You’re Quarantined?”

So get ready to clear your TBR and marathon read through your next favorite book series. Share your result and know you’re never alone when you’re with books.