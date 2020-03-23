12 Most Haunted Places And Their Books: Critical Linking, March 23, 2020

Critical Linking, a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web is sponsored by our $50 Barnes and Noble giveaway! Enter here!

“Whether you’re a horror fanatic or a hardened skeptic, it’s hard to resist a good fright fest—and it turns out you don’t have to go very far to find one. The U.S. was built on a pretty macabre foundation and is home to hundreds of the most chilling places on Earth. We picked a dozen destinations that will give you goosebumps, from demonic dungeons and mansions of murder to haunted hotels and a forest believed to be inhabited by the devil himself. Many of these sites have been immortalized in books and movies (listed here, too), and their stories are bound to send shivers up your spine.”

For the horror fans.

“How much of this rhetoric he actually believes and how much he spouts “just because he knows the value of dividing in order to conquer and to rule” is at once debatable, and increasingly beside the point, as he strives to return the country to a “simpler” bygone era that never actually existed.



You might think he sounds familiar – but the character in question is Texas Senator Andrew Steele Jarret, the fictional presidential candidate who storms to victory in a dystopian science-fiction novel titled Parable of the Talents. Written by Octavia E Butler, it was published in 1998, two decades before the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States.”

The relevance of Octavia E. Butler’s writing.

“We’re all looking for a million things for our kids to do — both educational activities and things that will get them moving — while we’re stuck at home. One of the most fun ways to get our kids’ imaginations boosted is through books, whether they’re listening to or reading a book and imagining the story or are using their creative energies to come up with their own tales.

Add a literacy and reading component to your temporary homeschooling schedule with storytelling apps that will either read to your kids for you or help them to create unique stories that they can read for the whole family later. Scroll through for 11 of our favorite apps.”

Read to me.