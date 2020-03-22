A Book for Each of the 50 States: Critical Linking, March 22, 2020

Critical Linking, a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web, is sponsored by Book Riot’s round-up of our favorite books of the year so far!

“You can follow the echo of blues riffs in the Gulf Coast, forage for poke sallet and turtle soup in Appalachia, solve mysteries in the Northwoods of Minnesota, soak up Chicano lore in Texas, roam the back streets of Baltimore, and laugh alongside good-natured farmers in Nebraska, one page and one book at a time.

We compiled a book for each of the fifty states in the US (plus Washington DC and Puerto Rico), ones that will show you a different side of the state, sink deep into the particulars of place, and leave you missing new friends in new cities by the time you turn over the last page.”

I just learned one of Ursula K. Leguin’s books is set in Portland. Add to cart!

“Inspired by Bolivian history and politics, Woven in Moonlight follows Ximena, the body double to the Condesa of the Illustrian people. When the rival king Atoc demands the Condesa’s hand in marriage as a truce, Ximena has to go instead. She had her own agenda: to find a weapon that could turn the tides. But as she grows closer to the enemy people, especially the enigmatic castle healer named Rumi, Ximena’s understanding of the war and her allegiance is questioned. This is a stunning debut with original magic and lots of heart.”

Zoraida Cordova recommends 30 works of Latinx YA. Si, por favor!

“Marking World Poetry Day the Poems for Peace initiative draws attention to the plight of the millions of children living in conflict zones worldwide, for whom peace has become a distant memory.

“The words of these young aspiring poets carry a resounding message. Children and young people living through the horrors of war have had enough,” said Paloma Escudero, UNICEF Director of Communication. “As the battle against COVID-19 continues, we need peace, kindness and solidarity more than ever.”

Oh, my heart.