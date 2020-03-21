Grab These Bookish Goods During Anthropologie’s Sale
While you’re stuck inside this weekend and need a break from your current read, why not start planning your dream home reading space or library? This weekend only, Anthropologie — which has closed its physical store doors and is paying its employees during this time — is having a 25% off sale on everything. If you’ve ever wanted to add some really nice bookish goods to your life, stock up now.
Here are a few of our favorite bookish finds at Anthropologie. Prices listed reflect the full price before discount. The 25% off will automatically show up when you put an item in your cart. Magic!
Grab one of these garden themed monogram journals with your initial of choice. $18.
I think these gold owl bookends are classy, stylish, and also perfect for those who, like me, cannot get enough owl goods in their life. $48.
This color blocked notepad is really pretty. $12.
Pineapple bookends would be great in your kitchen with your cookbooks, wouldn’t they? $48.
How clever are these cookbook bookmarks? $12.
Tie dye is having a moment right now, but if you’re not super into wearing it, why not write on it? These tie dye desk notepads are perfect. $20.
These agate bookends rock. I have a couple of sets of gem bookends and they’re really stunning. $58.
Last fall I spent a long time looking for a nice acrylic magazine holder (they’re surprisingly hard to find!). This one is excellent. $30.
Orrrrrr get fancy with this magazine holder. $198.
How neat is this journal? I need six. $38.
Maybe you’re more of a braided suede journal fan? Gotcha covered! $38.
Never lose your earbuds for audiobooks again with this earbud case. $10.
Speaking of audiobooks, maybe now is when you splurge on a bluetooth speaker so you can listen anywhere you go. $58.
Still love fairy tales? Tell the world with this Audrey Hepburn quote wall art. This includes the wood frame. $148.
And, of course, Anthropologie sells books. Here are a few that look like great picks!
Yumi Sakygawa’ss Little Book of Life Hacks. $20.
If you love card decks and spirituality, you’ll enjoy this Spells Deck. $17.
The Home Edit will get you organized like none other. $25.
Journaling right now feels like the perfect outlet. Grab 52 Lists for Calm. $17.
How does your sign interact with other signs? The Astrology of You and Me will give you insight. $25.
Then play with this illuminated tarot deck. $19.
And last, but not least, right now we can all use this “Let’s Stay Home” mug for sipping our favorite beverage while reading. $10 on sale, plus you’ll get another 25% off.