Scribd is Offering 30-Day Access to Their Catalog For Free

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Scribd, the audiobook, ebook, and magazine subscription service, is offering 30 days of free access to their entire library to everyone through this link.

We’re opening up access to Scribd’s digital library free for the next 30-days through a special link. No credit card or subscription commitment required. Our goal is to be a resource and ensure everyone has access to quality content and information. — Scribd (@Scribd) March 18, 2020

In an open letter, Trip Adler, CEO and founder of Scribd, said:

“At Scribd, we believe reading is the most powerful tool we have for connecting and sharing the human experience.

“Today, with millions of people around the globe staying close to home to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, access to books and information is more important than ever before. Reading can offer incredible comfort: it reduces anxiety and makes us feel more accomplished and even happier.”

While Scribd normally offers a free 30-day trial for any new subscribers, this offer does not require any credit card information or commitment. Remember to use this link, or you may be asked for credit card information.

For more information about Scribd, check out this primer on audiobook subscriptions.