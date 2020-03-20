How That “And the People Stayed Home” Poem Went Viral: Critical Linking, March 20, 2020

Critical Linking, a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web, is sponsored by Book Riot’s round-up of our favorite books of the year so far!

“It’s obvious why this meditative poem has resonated so deeply with people: It inserts the idea of individual agency back into something out of our control, and imagines that the time after this will not only exist—it’ll be better than before.

Instead, the major mystery has become the identity of its mysterious author, a woman whose online presence boils down to a blog, a Facebook page, and lots of people asking: Who is Kitty O’Meara?”

Hello, Kitty.

“The first book, Rebel Rose, will follow Belle as she faces growing class tensions in Revolutionary France. From debut author Emma Theriault, Rebel Rose not only puts Belle in the midst of the French Revolution, but also touches on magic and the clash she feels as a commoner in this new role. Basically, it sounds like someone looked at my adolescent Disney dreams, gently took my hand, and said ‘I’m listening.'”

Okay Queen’s Coucil, I see you!

“Netflix’s library includes a wide variety of Netflix original movies based on books, ranging from adaptations of memoirs and other nonfiction to YA, horror, and other genre fiction. Adapting a book into a movie comes with a big set of challenges, but these Netflix originals each find their own unique ways to translate from the page to the screen. Still, part of the fun of watching a movie adapted from a book is getting to read the book, watch the movie, and compare the two versions. If you’re looking for something new to add to your Netflix queue as well as your reading list, check out these 25 titles — there’s sure to be something that’s just what you’re looking for!”

I was surprised by how many of these I didn’t know, but that’s probs because I’m not very cool.