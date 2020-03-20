Everyone has at least one hobbit in their life. You know who I mean. Hobbits are the ones who always seem to have the perfect cozy sweater for any sort of weather. They’re the friends who invite you over for elevenses, “just because.”

Hobbits are well known for their love of all things cozy. They like their creature comforts: good food, a warm fire, a comfy chair, that perfect sunny reading spot. They’re also wholesome and down-to-earth and are perfectly happy with the plain no-nonsense version of anything. Basically, hobbits are the absolute best at hygge. Hobbits also know how to make the most out of staying home, which is what a lot of us are doing right now.

If you need some cozy bookish gifts for the hobbits in your life (or yourself), or anyone else working from and/or holed up at home, here are 12 ideas sure to please every book-loving hobbit out there.

A Cozy Bookish Blanket

Nothing could be more hobbit-like than curling up for an afternoon of reading, preferably in your comfy reading nook. You’re obviously going to need a bookish blanket to snuggle into. This bookish pattern quilt definitely has that cozy, hobbity vibe.

The Perfect Hoodie

You’re also going to need some cozy clothes. Hobbits don’t like adventures, remember? (Or, at least, that’s what they tell themselves.) They like to be home, in their best armchair, wearing a super-soft hoodie and the fleeciest slippers.

Category ID: 914

The Goods Newsletter Sign up to The Goods to receive emails about new products and promotions in the Book Riot Store. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service

I don’t think it gets any more hobbit-like than this Rain, Books and Cozy Nooks hoodie.

A pair of bookish socks to keep your hobbit feet warm is a must. I like these I’m All Booked Up Socks. Hobbits are into puns, right?

A Hobbit-Inspired Candle for Your Reading Nook

It wouldn’t be a cozy reading nook without a bookish candle. This Shire Sweetgrass candle is sure to please any hobbit.

I also like the look of this Second Breakfast candle, perfect for any and all hungry hobbits.

The Perfect Bookish Mug

Hobbits are famous for their love of food and drink. You (or the book-loving hobbits in your life) are going to need snacks. You’re going to need tea. You’re going to need a really nice mug that’ll warm your hobbit hands.

This hobbit menu mug is sure to be a hit.

Or, if you’re more into handmade ceramic mugs, I love this Not All Who Wander Are Lost mug.

The Perfect Tea for Your Bookish Mug

As far as fictional places that aren’t actual hobbit holes go, The Burrow is about as cozy as it gets. I love the sound of this warming Burrow Blend tea.

A Snack Plate for Second Breakfast/Elevenses/Teatime

Whether you’re eating breakfast, second breakfast, elevenses, teatime, dinner, or supper while reading, you’re going to want a nice plate to enjoy it on. I honestly don’t think a more hobbit-like plate exists than this sweet hand-painted bookish plate with a robin.

Some Really Good Jam

Hobbits are going to enjoy any tasty food item you give them. But jam seems particularly hobbitish to me. You can eat it on anything, at any time of day. Everyone has their favorite jam, but if you don’t feel like making a decision, this beautiful jam gift box looks like something a hobbit would want. Some of their flavors—like wild apple and lemon—sound like they come from the Shire.

A Bookish Cutting Board

Whenever I think of hobbits, I think of a merry gathering of people around a table laden with cutting boards—you know, so every cake and loaf of bread can be shared and enjoyed among friends.

This handmade wooden book cutting board is pricey but beautiful.

And I can just imagine how much a hobbit would enjoy a cutting board customized with a beloved family recipe. (Also pricey, also beautiful.)

A Bookish Tote Bag

Hobbits, of course, aren’t just homebodies. They also love to walk around the countryside and they especially love visiting their besties. You obviously need the perfect bookish tote for filling with books and heading off on a stroll.

I’m partial to this oversized Shire tote bag.

But I also think any hobbit would be thrilled to have this lovely Too Fond of Books tote.

Hobbits are also great correspondents! At least, I think they are. I haven’t actually received any letters from any real hobbits. But I have not given up hope. In any case, I can’t imagine anything more hobbitish than penning an enthusiastic letter to a dear friend about a book you love.

This bookish notepad will definitely allow for much great correspondence.

Last but not least, hobbits are known for giving presents. It is hobbit custom, in fact, to give other people gifts on their own birthdays. If you’ve got too many mathoms lying around (those random things kicking around the house that you don’t really want but can’t let go of), why not wrap them in some beautiful bookish wrapping paper and pass them along?

This bright bookish wrapping paper definitely feels hobbity to me: simple and homey.

Looking for more great bookish stuff? You can find just about anything a book-loving hobbit could want in our Book Fetish archives. And if you want tips on how to make your reading life more hobbit-friendly (i.e. hygge it up), Danika has some great ideas.