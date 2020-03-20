Persian New Year Children’s Books to Inspire Your Family

For some of us, by the time the weather begins to turn warmer, New Year’s Day is a distant memory. But for many families around the world, the new year is celebrated right alongside the new leaves, new blossoms, and new colors of spring. Persian New Year, or Nowruz (pronounced “no-rooz”), is a 13-day holiday that begins on Spring Equinox and is centered around the themes of rebirth and renewal.

Nowruz is a holiday filled with family, food, and fresh starts for everyone. If your family is feeling inspired by this season of newness, it might be time to learn more about this festive celebration. To get you—and your kids—started, we’ve picked out six Persian New Year children’s books.

Persian New Year Children’s Books: Learning the Basics

What does Norwuz mean? What are the traditions and when did they start? These fun and colorful books introduce the basics of the holiday.

Not only will you and your kids get a peek at modern Persian New Year customs, but you’ll also learn the origins of a holiday that’s been celebrated for thousands of years. The author even includes a helpful pronunciation guide.

The spirit of Nowruz is captured in this book’s gorgeous, colorful illustrations. The accompanying text—in both English and Farsi—introduces kids to the beauty of the spring holiday and reminds them of how nature, family, and friends can inspire them to make a fresh start.

Category ID: 477

The Kids Are All Right Newsletter Sign up to The Kids Are All Right to receive news and recommendations from the world of kid lit and middle grade books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service

This book focuses on a special Persian New Year tradition: the Haft Seen table. Through short poetic descriptions, young readers will learn about the seven items—each one a symbol of renewal—that make up this traditional display. A parent’s guide provides further explanation.

Persian New Year Children’s Books: Activity and Coloring Books

Invite your kids to explore Nowruz traditions through creative activities.

Celebrate Nowruz with coloring pages, a word search, a maze, and more—all centered around Persian New Year traditions. Printed on single sided pages to prevent bleed-through, this book is a perfect gift to share during the holiday.

Not only will kids get to follow along with Leila as she and her family prepare for Nowruz, they’ll get to do their part, too. Through more than 100 pages of word and number games, drawing and doodling activities, mazes, coloring pages, and more, kids learn about all kinds of Persian New Year traditions, including cleaning the house, planting seeds, and cooking a feast.

Persian New Year Children’s Books: Stories and Adventures

Nowruz celebrations come to life through the eyes of these original characters.

Keyan couldn’t be more excited about tomorrow: Persian New Year. As his family cleans the house and buys new clothes, Keyan tries to help, but doesn’t always get everything right. Can he make up for all of it by picking out the very best goldfish for their home’s Half Seen display?

Niko’s Nifty Nowruz by Sheila Salamat, illustrated by Kaveh Taherian

Just one of three books about an Iranian American boy named Niko, this story of preparing for Persian New Year is told in playful rhyme and accompanied by colorful illustrations.

A unique take on Persian New Year stories, this is the tale of Bahar—a name that means “spring”—who lives in the sky and sleeps all year, until the day before Nowruz. And that’s when her adventures begin.

Whether or not you observe Nowruz, once you’ve read these stories and traditions, you and your family will be inspired to embrace this season of rebirth and renewal. Happy Persian New Year!

If you want to dig deeper into books about Iran, check out these posts:

9 Books About Iran to Help You Understand Current Events

10 Essential Books To Read From Iran