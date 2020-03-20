Get Haunted By The Best Horror Fiction Podcasts

No matter what the season is, it’s always a good time for horror! Personally, I like waiting until the fall to read most of my horror books. However, that doesn’t mean that’s the only time of the year that I only read scary stories. As with other vocations, I turn to the best horror fiction podcasts to get recommendations of which spooky tale I should pick up next.

I’ve recently also started to enjoy being read to. My audiobook intake has increased drastically as a result. And scary storytelling abounds in the world of podcasting so it is easy to find one, or more, of those if you too would rather have someone read to you.

Below is a list of horror related podcasts to help find your next spooky read or listen. I tried to separate these based on their primary subject, but there will be a few overlaps, more noticeably between Stories and True Life.

Horror Fiction Podcasts

I’ve mentioned Books in the Freezer in another article, so I have to put it first here. What I love about this podcast is that it was started by two women with an unabashed love of horror. They love all types as well and the first few episodes focused on the different types of niches in the genre.

Another powerful female duo that enjoys sitting around talking about all things horror or dark fiction related. While this one primarily focus on books, they also do branch out to movies in a a few episodes.

Co-hosted by our own Mary Kay McBrayer, this podcast is sort of the polar opposite of the previous one since it focuses primarily on movies. However, a good number of the movies that they discuss are based on novels so it still fits a bookish theme. Each host brings an interesting and unique perspective to the story being discussed.

This one mainly focuses on YA horror novels from the last two decades of the twentieth century. So the books may not be as current as with other podcasts. But the hosts are hilarious and it will definitely press your nostalgia buttons, remembering all the crazy stories that were rampant in that genre at that time.

Horror Podcasts

This podcast is entirely listener supported so it doesn’t have a lot of episodes thus far. However it is still a good source for some quick spooky stories when the mood strikes you.

A weekly podcast that narrates the best in scary stories, urban legends, and creepy folklore. Another one that is good for when you want to have someone read you a scary story that you haven’t heard of before.

A collection of some of the best horror stories out there, including the ever popular Creepypasta, these stories are a full audio experience, complete with actors, SFX, and music. If you want a full auditory immersion, this one is a good option.

This is a serial story, reminiscent of the old days of radio. It is about a trio of investigators who focus on the legend of a local monster called The Blackwood Bugman. I have had good experiences with podcasts set up like this so if you’re someone who especially enjoys audio books, this one may be right up your alley.

Another serial podcast that centers around Cassie. Our young protagonist locates a book in the basement of a creepy bookstore and finds herself in the middle of a horror story set in a remote Italian village. Another anthology type setting this one asks what would happen if you could literally step foot into a book?

Remember being told a bedtime story while bundled up in bed? What better way to revisit this past time than with some spooky stories! Join host Shelby Scott as she shares some good old stories designed to ‘scare you to sleep’.

This is a weekly horror fiction podcast that takes place at the Magnus Institute, an organization dedicated to the research of all things that are weird and esoteric.

This Parsec Award winning podcast features horror stories from both best-selling and established authors. It also showcases upcoming, new voices. A plethora of tales narrated by host Daniel Foytik and featuring other voice actors and effects for a full experience, this would also be a good candidate for a late night story binge.

Arguably one of the more popular of the horror fiction podcasts, this one started out as a subreddit that was akin to telling scary stories around a campfire. It grew in popularity and was eventually launched as a podcast where the stories could be narrated. And it just grew from there and continues to do so.

True Life Horror Podcasts

The purpose of this podcast is to showcase the various ways to support reviewers and writers anyone who identifies as female and has a firm standing in the Horror world.

A podcast dedicated to discussions over the various subjects in the horror genre. It also touches on sci-fi, but the majority of the show is dedicated to horror. These topics include diversity, which is a real concern in this genre, as well as books and the crafting of these types of stories.

This podcast is a mixture of horror tales and true crime. However, the banter between the hosts can be engaging and their reactions to each other’s tales is downright hilarious since it seems neither knows what the other is planning on speaking on until they start recording.

A firsthand account of supernatural occurrences by those who experienced them. The creep factor here is extra, since they’re true stories.

Hosted by Aaron Menke, this podcast dives deep into folklore, old wives tales, and superstition to examine how they became so commonplace in our storytelling history. With the tagline “Because sometimes truth is more frightening than fiction,” this one is sure to make you at least think about sleeping with the lights on.

This popular Parcast podcast discusses well known haunted locales from all around the world. It takes the history of those places and mixes them with fictional related stories. There is no noticeable switch from fact to fiction, so the pacing here can be off. But the narrator’s soothing voice helps to make this one that you listen to while on the edge of your seat.

Hopefully this list helped you to discover new horror fiction podcasts to introduce you to some new books and stories. Did we miss any of your favorites? Let us know on social media!