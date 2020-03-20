6 Novels About Crime That Aren’t Quite Crime Novels: The List List #392

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Book Marks: 10 New Books About Womxn’s History for Womxn’s History Month

at Brightly: 9 Boredom-Busting Activity Books for Kids

at Bustle: 25 Romance Novels & Erotic Books To Keep You Company During Quarantine

at BuzzFeed: 25 Books So Good You’ll Probably Want To Stay In All Day Reading

at Crime Reads: Six Great Novels About Crime That Aren’t Quite Crime Novels

at Electric Lit: 8 Books to Feed Your “Love Is Blind” Obsession

at Epic Reads: 16 Books That Will Speak to Your Introverted Soul

at Food52: 10 Books to Warm the Soul (or Just Distract It)

at Get Literary: What’s Silkpunk? 6 Essential Reads from the New Sci-Fi/Fantasy Subgenre

at Nerdist: 9 Fantasy Books to Help You Escape

at POPSUGAR: Ladies First: 30 Books That Pass the Bechdel Test

at Riveted: 23 YA Books Featuring Strong Female Characters