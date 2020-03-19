Book Fetish: Volume 397

Wonder Woman Underwear: Be a superhero under your clothes! The Wonder Woman line from MeUndies has styles for all genders and bodies.

Reading Dragon Enamel Pin: Because you’re not a book worm, you’re a book dragon!

Kindred Spirits Charm Bracelet: Let your best friend and fellow Anne of Green Gables fan know you’re thinking of them, even from afar.

Go Away, I’m Reading Mug: Nothing says social distancing like this mug!

Bookish Personalized Stationery: Get some personalized stationery made, then send snail mail to all your friends! It’s a fun way to stay connected as we all hunker down.

We're keeping track of our favorite books of the year. Shop the list here!

