Audible Launches Audible Stories for Children and Teens While School is Out

Working from home while also having small children or teens at home can be challenging. This is uncharted territory for many of us, navigating this new way of being home during the COVID-19 crisis. Many parents want to set reasonable limits on screen time when kids are home (I would also urge you to be gentle with yourselves and your kids right now and do what works for you) and provide a range of learning and fun experiences for them.

That’s why Audible has launched Audible Stories, a free service that offers educational and entertaining audiobook content for kids, teens, and families. There are titles for beginning readers like Stone Soup and Winnie the Pooh, and for older readers, there’s Jane Eyre or The Call of the Wild, along with titles from authors like Dan Gutman, Ally Carter, Leigh Bardugo, and Julie Kagawa. In addition, there’s also fun educational content like children’s song collections. These and hundreds of other titles are available free of charge—no catch, nothing to buy. There are titles across six different languages, and it’s set up for kids through teens with easy-to-navigate categories, plus a section of literary classics.

Right now, this is not limited to any set time frame. As long as school is out, Audible Stories is open and ready to stream!