Audible Launches Audible Stories for Children and Teens While School is Out
Working from home while also having small children or teens at home can be challenging. This is uncharted territory for many of us, navigating this new way of being home during the COVID-19 crisis. Many parents want to set reasonable limits on screen time when kids are home (I would also urge you to be gentle with yourselves and your kids right now and do what works for you) and provide a range of learning and fun experiences for them.
That’s why Audible has launched Audible Stories, a free service that offers educational and entertaining audiobook content for kids, teens, and families. There are titles for beginning readers like Stone Soup and Winnie the Pooh, and for older readers, there’s Jane Eyre or The Call of the Wild, along with titles from authors like Dan Gutman, Ally Carter, Leigh Bardugo, and Julie Kagawa. In addition, there’s also fun educational content like children’s song collections. These and hundreds of other titles are available free of charge—no catch, nothing to buy. There are titles across six different languages, and it’s set up for kids through teens with easy-to-navigate categories, plus a section of literary classics.
Right now, this is not limited to any set time frame. As long as school is out, Audible Stories is open and ready to stream!
Also In This Story Stream
- Haymarket Books Offering 10 Free Ebooks to Support Social Distancing
- You Can Now Catalog Unlimited Books For Free With LibraryThing
- Chicago Public Libraries Need To Close Now To Save Lives
- 12 of the Best Cookbooks for Quarantine Cooking and Prep
- Kidlit Combats Coronavirus
- Comix Chronicling the Time of COVID-19
- Quiz: Which 500+ Page Book Should You Read While You’re Quarantined?
- Powell’s and McNally Jackson Staff Laid Off Amidst COVID-19 Closures
- Free Resources on the Coronavirus Pandemic to Help You Stay Informed
- Taking Fictional Characters Down with Me: 9 Closed-Space Books for Quarantine Reading
- With COVID-19, Library Staff Should Not Be Required to Report to Work
- Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner Launch #SaveWithStories in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
- Amazon Sees Influx of Self-Published, Plagiarized Coronavirus Books
- Kid Lit Authors Stepping Up During the COVID-19 Crisis and Quarantine