Last week I was a guest host on Book Riot’s podcast about all things YA, Hey YA (look for the episode tomorrow!), and Eric and I talked about a bunch of fun books, one of which is a backlist title that’s in development for film. I had sort of forgotten about that, and what with being stuck at home f0r the foreseeable future, I realized that this was my time to hit up some backlist titles I’ve been meaning to read, but definitely want to get to before/if the film comes out. Here are three must-reads!

Moxie by Jennifer Mathieu

Vivian is fed up with the toxic masculinity and blatant sexism that rages through her Texas high school, so she decides to take a page out of her mom’s book—a ’90s riot grrrl—and create a zine to push back, which she circulates through her school. Before she knows it, she has a feminist revolution on her hands! This book was picked up by Amy Poehler, and according to IMDB, is in post-production. No release date yet, but it’s a Netflix film, so it may be dropping sooner than you think!

I Believe in a Thing Called Love by Maurene Goo

Desi is super smart and she knows tons of random facts. But the one thing she doesn’t know to do? Snag a boyfriend. And when the hottest guy she’s ever seen in her life shows up, she decides to change that. Her study guide becomes K-dramas, because after all, the heroine always gets the boy. But the more Desi applies these theories to her pursuit, the more she discovers genuine feelings developing. The announcement that the rights to this book sold is rather recent, but they went to a production company focusing on telling Asian American stories!

There’s Someone Inside Your House by Stephanie Perkins

Makani grew up in Hawaii, but for the last year she’s been living with her grandmother in Nebraska, trying to forget her past and fit in. When her classmates begin dying, and the cause of death is very obviously murder, Makani finds that she’ll have to face her past head on. This YA book is slated to become another Netflix Original film, and is in post-production. Maybe that means it’ll drop in time for Halloween 2020?

Category ID: 2822

Category ID: 468

What’s Up in YA? Newsletter Sign up for What's Up In YA? to receive all things young adult literature. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service

What YA books do you want to see become movies? Let us know on Twitter or our YA Instagram account.

Want more “3 On A YA Theme” posts? Gotcha covered.