Quiz: Which Political Thriller Should You Read?

In our fast-paced era, it feels like political news cycles are measured not in months, weeks, or days, but in minutes. If you love politics, a good match for this whirlwind atmosphere is the political thriller. This exciting crime fiction sub-genre offers the perfect medium between domestic and diplomatic drama in a longer format. But where to start? Each of the books in this quiz to find out what political thriller you should read next is packed with intrigue and ripped-from-the-headlines relevance to meet this moment.

Take the quiz and find out the perfect political thriller for you:

After you find out which political thriller you should fast-track to the top of your TBR, check out the other books:

  • Need to Know by Karen Cleveland
  • Anatomy of a Scandal by Sarah Vaughan
  • Pleasantville by Attica Locke
  • The Rationing by Charles Wheelan
  • Palace Council by Stephen L. Carter
  • American Spy by Lauren Wilkinson

For more Book Riot coverage on the intersection between politics and books, read on:

