Tabletop gaming is one of my favorite social activities. I’m an outgoing introvert, and I enjoy the opportunity to be socially bookish (or bookishly social). Tabletop games are great for families/roommates, and if you are socially distancing, you can play with friends via video call.

One of the best parts of tabletop gaming is that you need only make a small investment—a few core source books, a set of dice, and maybe one or two additional items—but if you have a little extra to spend, you can make the gaming experience a true delight. These are mainly non-book items, but I’ve linked to some other excellent posts with bookish items at the bottom.

Most of the items I’ve found are specifically for Dungeons & Dragons, but I’ve included other gaming systems when I could find fun stuff for them—and of course, a lot of D&D gear works for other games.

Amazing Gear for RPG Players

Field Notes 5E Character Journal 2-Pack Field Notes 5E Character Journal

I don’t even particularly like 5E, but I love notebooks and I NEED THESE. $16.95

Category ID: 914

The Goods Newsletter Sign up to The Goods to receive emails about new products and promotions in the Book Riot Store. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service

Available with customizations, these look very useful for tracking your 5E spells. $23+

Yes, the bag of holding is a D&D-specific item, but you could use this bag for your gear for any tabletop RPG, or even as a daily bag. $26.99+

This deck of cards is based on an in-game item from D&D. $15.70

Bennies are tokens players can use in Savage Worlds games for various bonuses like re-rolling their dice (bennies replace the poker chips used in Deadlands, the predecessor to Savage Worlds). $14.99 from Pinnacle, or you can get the complete Savage Worlds Essentials, including the game books, dice, the GM screen (also below), and lots more.

Dice & Dice Accessories

I keep my dice in a drawstring bag, as I assume most gamers do, but this lovely handmade box is very tempting. $34.99+

Customizable with various colors of faux leather for the dice rolling surface. $60

Had I one inch of display space remaining in my entire life, I would consider these. I have some very pretty dice. $28+

These are soooooo pretty. Made of zinc. $19.50

Gaming Mugs

I might need this mug for my coffee. $12+

This is my new favorite pun. $14.95+

GM Screens

If you run a 5E campaign, this is the best screen for your money, as it has everything you need printed right on it for handy reference. $11

I love Savage Worlds because it’s a system that can be used for any type of game. If you run a Savage Worlds game or need a customizable screen for a gaming system that doesn’t have its own screens, this one lets you insert your own printed sheets, front and back. $27

Gaming Shirts

I’ve never actually played a bard, and now I want to so I can wear this excellent shirt. (They have lots of other character classes in the same style, but for some reason this one speaks to me!) Several colors, sizes up to 3X. $22.99

It’s almost too bad this is so obviously D&D specific, because I feel like it could apply to any game, and to life in general. Sizes up to Men’s 4X. $17.63

I would pay good money to see the members of Run-DMC in this shirt. Sizes up to Men’s 4X. $17.63

For the adorable game runners! In several colors, sizes up to 3X. $16.99+

Available in all alignments and several colors. Sizes up to 3X. $23.06

For the, er, authoritarian game runner. Several colors, sizes up to 5X. $16+

For the poor player stuck in the last T-shirt’s owner’s game. Several colors, sizes up to Men’s 3X. $19.99+

This one is way more my speed. Several colors, Unisex sizing up to 2X. Ships from the UK. $39.21

Perfect for all gaming systems, this one asks you to choose your weapon. Several colors, sizes up to Men’s 3X. $20+

Bonus

I now know that one can purchase plans for this absolutely bonkers gaming coffee table, and I couldn’t help sharing that information with you. $20 (plus supplies and building)

Further Reading (Sorry Not Sorry To Your Wallet)

The Books You Need to Play Dungeons & Dragons and How to Play D&D on a Shoestring Budget

12 Great Games for Word Nerds: for those who prefer boardgames to RPGs

The Best Bookish Games: for folks looking for longer gameplay than a standard boardgame, but less than an RPG