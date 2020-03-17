Free Resources on the Coronavirus Pandemic to Help You Stay Informed

Walking along the aisles of Trader Joe’s is usually a therapeutic treasure hunt for me. But what makes the experience rewarding is knowing the experience isn’t an actual treasure hunt, as that would mean only one unit of a product is available, not hundreds. Unfortunately, the treasure hunt became too real for me and millions of people literally hunting for their necessities, not just at Trader Joe’s but at grocery stores around the world.

The coronavirus pandemic has been riddled with misinformation and panic, including panic buying. Part of the panic is knowing so little about this particular strain of the virus. Fortunately, there are journalists and healthcare professionals rigorously researching information for us.

Here’s a list of free resources on the coronavirus pandemic, many of which are usually behind a paywall, that are releasing quality, updated information.

Don’t panic, please read.

Research

News coverage is helpful because it disseminates information concisely along with valuable analysis. However, for the sake of word count and relevance, some information can be left out. For those of you wishing to take a deep dive into the current research from scientists and health care professionals, sources such as research articles and even book chapters are the way to go.

Wiley Online Library Coronavirus Resources & News

The New England Journal of Medicine Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Elsevier Novel Coronavirus Information Center

ACS Publications Chemistry in Coronavirus Research: A Free to Read Collection from the American Chemical Society

News Coverage

Like most of the world, my eyes have been glued to my computer, scanning from headline to headline. My optometrist will have words for me during our next appointment. However, now is the time to put those blue light filtering lenses to work, so here are some news sites that are offering free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York Times

The Washington Post

The Atlantic

Forbes

Huffington Post

New Yorker

Al Jazeera

The Guardian

ABC News

Vox

Newsletters

Not much of an article reader? Fear not. Many news outlets have begun providing dedicated newsletters on the coronavirus pandemic. Each newsletter provides a skimmable email of headlines that will keep you updated. You can always come back here if you need more information.

Time

The New York Times

Buzzfeed

Daily Herald

The Washington Post

Podcasts

Are you more of an audiobook/podcast person? I get it—you’re busy disinfecting your door knobs, trying to concentrate from your home office, and meal prepping for the next two months. Here are some dedicated podcasts on the coronavirus pandemic that you can listen to while being #AloneTogether.

Coronavirus: Fact vs Fiction

Coronavirus Global Update BBC

America Dissected (Season 2): Coronavirus

COVID-19: What You Need to Know

Other Useful Resources

Just need a one-stop shop for general updates, research, and information? The web pages linked below have comprehensive articles on the pandemic, from disinfecting your apartment properly to epidemiology.

CDC

WHO

The Skimm

NPR

NIH

