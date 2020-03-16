Quiz: What Career in Library Science Would You Love?

When I first started library school, I wasn’t quite sure what kind of librarian I wanted to be. I also didn’t realize how varied the field was until it was time to look at the course list. The truth is, library and information science (LIS for short) is growing faster than ever, with more fields and niche specialties than when I was in school just a few years ago. It’s no surprise; librarians and information scientists are needed now more than ever in response to evolving demands from the communities we serve. And those communities don’t have to be physical, either, as so much of library science now addresses information science needs completely online. Whereas when I was in library school there were a few specialities to focus on, now there are more than ever. Which is awesome because the field is expanding to match the public’s needs and burgeoning librarians’s digital skillsets. But how do you know what career in library science would be good for you? Read on to find out!

In this library science career quiz, you’ll answer questions to help narrow down what might be a good fit for you among five fields: social media and marketing librarianship; reference librarianship; information science; youth librarianship; and reader’s advisory. Although these are just a few of the many specialities in LIS, your answer will give explain the field and possible niches you might want to further explore. You’ll come out of this quiz for librarians knowing more about what library science field matches your personality and skillset. Plus, each answer includes tips on how to start preparing for a career in the matching field. Already a librarian? It can’t hurt to explore what other area of LIS might be a good home for you, your experience, and your abilities.

So what are you waiting for? Take the quiz and find out what career in library science would be a great fit for you!