COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World

COVID-19 continues its spread across the world, disrupting every aspect of life, including books and reading. We’re covering the effects of the pandemic on the literary world, and of course, recommending books to read while we’re all practicing social distancing (you are practicing social distancing, right?). This post will automatically update with new COVID-19-relevant content as we publish it. Stay safe, friends, and wash your hands!

Today Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner Launch #SaveWithStories in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner have partnered to launch #SAVEWITHSTORIES in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today Amazon Sees Influx of Self-Published, Plagiarized Coronavirus Books Amazon has been flooded by an influx of self-published books on coronavirus, many of which are plagiarized or contain false information.

Today Kid Lit Authors Stepping Up During the COVID-19 Crisis and Quarantine Amid the COVID-19 crisis and quarantine, kidlit authors are offering read alouds, drawing lessons, and other free resources for education and entertainment.