COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World
COVID-19 continues its spread across the world, disrupting every aspect of life, including books and reading. We’re covering the effects of the pandemic on the literary world, and of course, recommending books to read while we’re all practicing social distancing (you are practicing social distancing, right?). This post will automatically update with new COVID-19-relevant content as we publish it. Stay safe, friends, and wash your hands!
Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner Launch #SaveWithStories in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner have partnered to launch #SAVEWITHSTORIES in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amazon Sees Influx of Self-Published, Plagiarized Coronavirus Books
Amazon has been flooded by an influx of self-published books on coronavirus, many of which are plagiarized or contain false information.
Kid Lit Authors Stepping Up During the COVID-19 Crisis and Quarantine
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and quarantine, kidlit authors are offering read alouds, drawing lessons, and other free resources for education and entertainment.
7 Short and Soothing Poems to Recite While You Wash Your Hands
When you're looking for some comfort and some way to keep track of time spent washing your hands, try these short and soothing poems.