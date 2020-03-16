Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner Launch #SaveWithStories in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner have just launched #SaveWithStories, a new project that offers a virtual space to see your favorite celebrities reading children’s books aloud, in partnership with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry. The project aims to provide some moments of fun and education for children and parents, as well as funds through donations to both organizations that will help in their efforts to support communities worldwide that continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both women announced the project through videos on their Instagram accounts earlier today (yes, Amy Adams joined Instagram just for this!):

The donations to both Save the Children and No Kid Hungry through this fund will help provide both food and educational materials to the millions of children in the United States who are left vulnerable due to nationwide school closures during this pandemic. Additionally, Save the Children will also be able to use these funds to support children with the same needs across the world.

To donate, visit the #SaveWithStories website, and for some lovely story time goodness, visit the #SaveWithStories Instagram page.

