Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner Launch #SaveWithStories in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner have just launched #SaveWithStories, a new project that offers a virtual space to see your favorite celebrities reading children’s books aloud, in partnership with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry. The project aims to provide some moments of fun and education for children and parents, as well as funds through donations to both organizations that will help in their efforts to support communities worldwide that continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both women announced the project through videos on their Instagram accounts earlier today (yes, Amy Adams joined Instagram just for this!):
Welcome to @SAVEWITHSTORIES (and please welcome my friend @amyadams to Instagram!)—a spot to watch your favorite celebrities read your favorite children’s books. We are galvanizing (without hair and makeup!!) as a community to support a new fund for a combined effort between @savethechildren and Share Our Strength’s @nokidhungry (and thank you to our founding publisher, @scholasticinc ♥️). . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN in the United States rely on school for food. School closures will hit vulnerable communities hard and #SaveTheChildren and #NoKidHungry are on the ground and ready to serve. They just need our help! . These funds will help us make sure that families know how to find meals when schools are closed, support mobile meal trucks, food banks and other community feeding programs, provide educational toys, books and worksheets, and support out-of-school-time programs to help kids make up for lost time in the classroom. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES
The donations to both Save the Children and No Kid Hungry through this fund will help provide both food and educational materials to the millions of children in the United States who are left vulnerable due to nationwide school closures during this pandemic. Additionally, Save the Children will also be able to use these funds to support children with the same needs across the world.
To donate, visit the #SaveWithStories website, and for some lovely story time goodness, visit the #SaveWithStories Instagram page.
