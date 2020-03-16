Does the winter season give you the blues? Are you tired of reading on your couch? Sick of studying at your desk? Long to enjoy a book at a faraway location but lack the funds to make it happen? Allow me to introduce you to ambience rooms on YouTube!

Inspired by ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) videos, users on YouTube have created virtual room videos one can play as background noise and visuals for studying or reading. Why read in a silent room when you can imagine yourself inside a warm and ancient library, while a small storm rages outside?

Ambience Room Videos for Readers

Or if that’s too basic for you, try out this cozy vampire reading room.

While libraries are a popular ASMR ambience room, doing some specific searches may turn up more unusual choices, like this space house video!

Imagine curling up with a good mystery book on a long train ride—well, now you press a button on your computer and make it happen. Too bad it doesn’t include tea service.

While cozy libraries and relaxing train ride videos are delightful to read and study to, perhaps you long for a more specific escape? Say, a magical land you read about in a book?

Say no more! You can find numerous videos of some of the most classic fantasy lands readers of all ages have longed to escape into for an hour (or three). Many of these ambience rooms include changing locations, and some feature music, which may or may not be up your alley, but there are plentiful choices, so I’m sure you can find one that suits your needs.

Crawl through the wardrobe and into the castle of Cair Paravel in Narnia!

Spend your study session at 221B Baker Street, in the home of Sherlock Holmes. Murder mystery not required.

Make a dent in your TBR pile whilst imagining you’re reading in a Hobbit hole…

…or relaxing in Rohan!

Finish up reading that heavy fantasy tome with this Game of Thrones–inspired ambience room.

Chill out with your homework and study materials at Camp HalfBlood!

Last but not least, if you have ever longed to roam the rooms at Hogwarts, and wished you could spend a day reading in the library or studying in the Gryffindor Common Room, there are more than enough Harry Potter ambience room videos waiting for you!

Searching for Harry Potter ASMR or ambience rooms will turn up dozens and dozens and videos, from the different common rooms, to Grimmauld Place, Hogsmeade, and the Hogwarts Grounds.

These rooms are a great escape when you’re sick, or unable to leave your house because of winter storms. They also make for great background noise when you need to write or work but find music too distracting. I hope this helps you with your reading, writing and studying time! And keep checking for more bookish inspired ambience rooms—users are creating new ones all the time. I’m hoping for A Darker Shade of Magic or The Belles themed one soon myself!