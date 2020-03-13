10 Works of Historical Fiction for Fans of WOLF HALL: The List List #391

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists.

at Autostraddle: Lesbian Romance Novels to Read When You’re Perpetually Single

at Brightly: Baby Books To Introduce Your Kids To Strong Female Role Models

at Bustle: 9 Books About The History Of Women’s Protests

at Buzzfeed: 44 Books To Read Over Spring Break If Your Travel Plans Are Canceled

at Crime Reads: The Uncanny Appeal of the Seaside Mystery

at Electric Lit: 12 Books About Pandemics

at Epic Reads: These 12 Books Prove We’re Ready for the Dystopian Renaissance

at CBR: 10 Fantasy Classics That Inspired Dungeons & Dragons

at Get Literary: When Books Are Your Person: 5 Must-Reads for Grey’s Anatomy Fans

at The Guardian: Top 10 books about the Windrush generation

at Lit Hub: 10 Great Works of Historical Fiction to Ease Your Thomas Cromwell Withdrawal

at PopSugar: 26 Books Every True Disney Fan Should Have in Their Collection

at Riveted: 9 Unreliable Books With Narrators Who Love to Keep You Guessing (and yes, the wording here is kind of funny, but you get the gist)

at SYFY Wire: Get Rec’d with Marie Lu: Six Must-Read Books

at Tor.com: Ten Years of Queering SFF: Five Series From the Last Decade That Can’t Be Missed