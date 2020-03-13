Riot Headline Amid Public Health Crisis, MN Legislature Focuses Instead on Drag Queen Story Hour
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Cromwell

10 Works of Historical Fiction for Fans of WOLF HALL: The List List #391

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists.

at Autostraddle: Lesbian Romance Novels to Read When You’re Perpetually Single

at Brightly: Baby Books To Introduce Your Kids To Strong Female Role Models

at Bustle: 9 Books About The History Of Women’s Protests

at Buzzfeed: 44 Books To Read Over Spring Break If Your Travel Plans Are Canceled

at Crime Reads: The Uncanny Appeal of the Seaside Mystery

Category ID: 2822
Category ID: 2917

at Electric Lit: 12 Books About Pandemics

at Epic Reads: These 12 Books Prove We’re Ready for the Dystopian Renaissance

at CBR: 10 Fantasy Classics That Inspired Dungeons & Dragons

at Get Literary: When Books Are Your Person: 5 Must-Reads for Grey’s Anatomy Fans

at The Guardian: Top 10 books about the Windrush generation

at Lit Hub: 10 Great Works of Historical Fiction to Ease Your Thomas Cromwell Withdrawal

at PopSugar: 26 Books Every True Disney Fan Should Have in Their Collection

at Riveted: 9 Unreliable Books With Narrators Who Love to Keep You Guessing (and yes, the wording here is kind of funny, but you get the gist)

at SYFY Wire: Get Rec’d with Marie Lu: Six Must-Read Books

at Tor.com: Ten Years of Queering SFF: Five Series From the Last Decade That Can’t Be Missed

We're keeping track of our favorite books of the year. Shop the list here!

Get Book Recommendations

We tailor 'em just for you

Subscribe to a Newsletter

We write really great emails

Listen to a Podcast

We make the best mouth words