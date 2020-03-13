Riot Headline Amid Public Health Crisis, MN Legislature Focuses Instead on Drag Queen Story Hour

All The LITTLE WOMEN Etsy Finds You Could Ever Need

Calling all Little Women fans! If a movie from Greta Gerwig isn’t enough for you, I might have just the thing: all the Little Women Etsy finds! That’s right, all of them. Well, okay, not all of them, because Etsy is a strange and wonderful place full of endless crafts and goodies. It’s basically the Everlasting Gobstopper of shopping sites. Just when you think you’ve reached the end—boom—new listings. But between beautifully illustrated prints, funny mugs, and book cover bags you just won’t be able to pass up, I still think we’ve got all you Little Women fans pretty well covered.

Little Women Gifts on Etsy

If you, like Amy March, want to be great or nothing, then this gold foil print is the perfect centerpiece for your desk or wall space.

I Want To Be Great Print from All The LITTLE WOMEN Etsy Finds | bookriot.com

I’d rather take coffee than compliments just now—the ideal mug for all coffee lovers.

I'd Rather Take Coffee Mug from All The LITTLE WOMEN Etsy Finds | bookriot.com

Category ID: 914
Category ID: 476

A colorful Christmas mug for those who want to show off their love of Little Women alongside some playfully ironic (or is it?) anti-capitalism.

Christmas Mug from All The LITTLE WOMEN Etsy Finds | bookriot.com

Carry your favorite book around  everything with this quirky yet sophisticated Little Women book bag.

Little Women Purse from All The LITTLE WOMEN Etsy Finds | bookriot.com

Keep your courage close to you with this highly quotable Little Women enamel pin.

Not Afraid of Storm Enamel Pin from All The LITTLE WOMEN Etsy Finds | bookriot.com

Fill your home with some old fashioned goodness from this Meg, Jo, Beth, & Amy, Little Women–inspired candle.

Little Women candle from All The LITTLE WOMEN Etsy Finds | bookriot.com

Tote around all your books in style with this Little Women book cover tote bag.

Little Women bag from All The LITTLE WOMEN Etsy Finds | bookriot.com

Show off your status as an honorary March sister with this statement mug.

Honorary March Sister mug from All The LITTLE WOMEN Etsy Finds | bookriot.com

Tea for two? No worries. This Louisa May Alcott loose leaf tea is perfect for any literary tea party.

Louisa May Alcott tea from All The LITTLE WOMEN Etsy Finds | bookriot.com

Keep your keys organized while maintaining some much-needed positivity with this enamel quote keyring.

Light Behind the Clouds Keyring from All The LITTLE WOMEN Etsy Finds | bookriot.com

This beautiful print illustration of the 2019 cast of Little Women is just too pretty for words. And how good would it look next to your succulents, hmm?

Little Women (2020) Print from All The LITTLE WOMEN Etsy Finds | bookriot.com

I love the simplicity of this March sisters shirt.

Meg & Jo & Beth & Amy shirt from All The LITTLE WOMEN Etsy Finds | bookriot.com

If you’ve ever wanted to literally wear the pages of Little Women, this scarf featuring text from the book is  perfect for cozying up in the cold.

Little Women Scarf from All The LITTLE WOMEN Etsy Finds | bookriot.com

Need something to mark you place in Eight Cousins? How about this Little Women bookmark? It should do the trick.

Little Women Bookmark from All The LITTLE WOMEN Etsy Finds | bookriot.com

Technicallyyyyyy this one isn’t a Little Women quote, but it is a fan-favorite Louisa May Alcott quote. The quote on this adorably bookish pillow actually comes from Alcott’s 1873 novel, Work: A Story of Experience.

She is Too Fond of Books from All The LITTLE WOMEN Etsy Finds | bookriot.com

This beautiful Little Women painting is just lovely and so perfectly captures the March sisters.

Little Women Illustration from All The LITTLE WOMEN Etsy Finds | bookriot.com

And this Little Women quote printed on an actual page from the novel is the perfect place to end our journey through Etsy. Because if this one doesn’t satisfy your need to show off your love of books and Louisa May Alcott, I just don’t know what will.

Reading Is Like Being Home Again Typography from All The LITTLE WOMEN Etsy Finds | bookriot.com

Want more Louisa May Alcott goodness? Try this Little Women adaptation quiz or read up on our controversial Little Women opinions.

We're giving away a $50 gift card to Barnes and Noble! Enter here.

Get Book Recommendations

We tailor 'em just for you

Subscribe to a Newsletter

We write really great emails

Listen to a Podcast

We make the best mouth words