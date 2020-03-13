All The LITTLE WOMEN Etsy Finds You Could Ever Need

Calling all Little Women fans! If a movie from Greta Gerwig isn’t enough for you, I might have just the thing: all the Little Women Etsy finds! That’s right, all of them. Well, okay, not all of them, because Etsy is a strange and wonderful place full of endless crafts and goodies. It’s basically the Everlasting Gobstopper of shopping sites. Just when you think you’ve reached the end—boom—new listings. But between beautifully illustrated prints, funny mugs, and book cover bags you just won’t be able to pass up, I still think we’ve got all you Little Women fans pretty well covered.

Little Women Gifts on Etsy

If you, like Amy March, want to be great or nothing, then this gold foil print is the perfect centerpiece for your desk or wall space.

I’d rather take coffee than compliments just now—the ideal mug for all coffee lovers.

A colorful Christmas mug for those who want to show off their love of Little Women alongside some playfully ironic (or is it?) anti-capitalism.

Carry your favorite book around everything with this quirky yet sophisticated Little Women book bag.

Keep your courage close to you with this highly quotable Little Women enamel pin.

Fill your home with some old fashioned goodness from this Meg, Jo, Beth, & Amy, Little Women–inspired candle.

Tote around all your books in style with this Little Women book cover tote bag.

Show off your status as an honorary March sister with this statement mug.

Tea for two? No worries. This Louisa May Alcott loose leaf tea is perfect for any literary tea party.

Keep your keys organized while maintaining some much-needed positivity with this enamel quote keyring.

This beautiful print illustration of the 2019 cast of Little Women is just too pretty for words. And how good would it look next to your succulents, hmm?

I love the simplicity of this March sisters shirt.

If you’ve ever wanted to literally wear the pages of Little Women, this scarf featuring text from the book is perfect for cozying up in the cold.

Need something to mark you place in Eight Cousins? How about this Little Women bookmark? It should do the trick.

Technicallyyyyyy this one isn’t a Little Women quote, but it is a fan-favorite Louisa May Alcott quote. The quote on this adorably bookish pillow actually comes from Alcott’s 1873 novel, Work: A Story of Experience.

This beautiful Little Women painting is just lovely and so perfectly captures the March sisters.

And this Little Women quote printed on an actual page from the novel is the perfect place to end our journey through Etsy. Because if this one doesn’t satisfy your need to show off your love of books and Louisa May Alcott, I just don’t know what will.

