Friday Fund Day: Drop Some Dollars and Help Some Classrooms

With the world being a difficult place for those of any marginalized background, one of the things those of us who are looking to do something can do is donate to those in need. Thousands of teachers each year ask for a little help with seeking supplies for their classrooms via Donors Choose; organizations that do work with at-risk communities like prison populations seek spare change to advocate for and bring literacy to those groups; and nonprofits that provide necessary resources to empower women and people of color are always hoping for a few bucks to make their vital work possible.

Enter: Friday Fund Days.

Book Riot readers have helped fund hundreds of classrooms over the last few years, and we’ll help bring funds to hundreds more. Each Friday, we’ll highlight two classrooms or other literacy-focused, important projects in hopes you’ll help them reach their goals to bring literature, advocacy, and education to others.

Even if you can’t spare money, any social sharing you can offer to the projects each week absolutely helps: you never know who’ll find it and have the means by which to make the project’s fundraising goals reached. More, you’ll bring awareness to the unmet needs in communities around the world, as well as right in your own back yard.

When all else feels hard or hopeless, remember that you can and do make a difference.

This Week’s Projects

1. New and RELEVANT Literature, Duquesne, Pennsylvania ($589)

The Project

“I want to give my students opportunities to read culturally relevant and award winning literature. These sets of books will expose my students to award winning Jason Reynolds literature. We will use these books to read as a class in coordination of an author study.

Category ID: 18925

These book sets will allow students who may be reluctant readers to be exposed to an award winning author who writes for kids who are at times forgotten in literature.

I want to expose my students to an author who was a reluctant reader, [a] writer who has seen success in a field he didn’t see success in as a child.”

Nearly all of the students attending this school come from low-income households. 100% of the students receive free lunch.

Click here to donate to Mrs. Folkmire’s classroom.

2. Melanin Please, Dorchester, Massachusetts ($573)

The Project

“Growing up I didn’t see or read many books that had characters that look like me. These books will help me to teach our black and brown children that they are worthy. I will use the books to teach children about their history and help them to feel proud of who they are and those who came before them.

The book M is For Melanin was used this year as the focus of our Black History show and the children couldn’t stop talking about how much they loved the book.

Having more copies of this book in the classroom will make it easier to share. The books will be a constant reminder of the importance of speaking up for what is right and speaking up when others are silent.”

Many of the students in this classroom are from low-income households; many receive free lunch. They are eager to learn and “show off their skills through art, building, and play.” Their teacher, Mrs. Wilson, is asking for titles such as Black is a Rainbow Color by Angela Joy and I Am Her: The ABC’s of Black Women in History by Kalisa Sampson.

Click here to donate to Mrs. Wilson’s classroom.

The lives of students can be impacted by your generosity; donating to or simply sharing their classroom needs on social media can make such a huge difference. Thank you for being part of their learning journey.