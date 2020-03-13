10 Bookstagram Post Ideas for 2020
Need some inspiration for your Bookstagram page? I’ve got ten ideas to inspire your next post!
Coffee Shops
Coffee shop shots are a classic, go-to #Bookstagram post idea, and they’re a classic for a reason! They feel cozy and warm. Plus, who doesn’t love great latte art on Instagram?
real time. ☕️✍🏽 . popped into another café in my neighborhood to take an online quiz for my Christ Theology class & start another read because i have an essay due in it in 7 days. coffee shops make things a little better, amirite!? . oh and i completely missed my 2nd quiz lol. A. WHOLE. QUIZ. The lowest gets dropped but still😭 I beat myself up about it & then quickly bucked up. don’t be so hard on yourselves my loves. the truth is, things may not feel “ok” especially when you’re in the moment but I promise you it too WILL pass. . have a wonderful start to the week. 🥰
Get Cozied Up
A photo is meant to invoke a feeling, and your book photo should do the same! There’s nothing more fitting for #Bookstagram than being cozy with your latest read. Bonus points for a crackling fire, cozy throw blanket, hot beverage, and slippers.
Must. Finish. Final. Paper. Trying to find the motivation and time to power through this final paper, then it’s back to a month of more fun reading. At night I’ve been reading LET IT SNOW ❄️ because short stories are the only thing I can handle rn. Sooo here’s a throwback photo of me in the old house! . . . . . . . . . . . . . #bookstagram #bookblogger #cozyview #hygge #hyggeblogger #bookstagrammer #bookishview #bibliophile #cozyreads #booksbooksbooks #cozyvibes #letitsnow
Less Edited
Instagram used to be all about the highly manufactured flat lays and filtered pictures, but in 2020 the more natural moments seem to be on the rise. Even your typical “book stack” picture featuring a TBR pile (to-be-read pile) or reading wrap up can be more casual and less edited these days.
| @downlitebedding #partner | Trying to decide what book to read this weekend and these are the ones that are sitting at the top of my list. Already finished one book this morning in bed (loved it). I am loving my new Enviroloft Down Alternative blanket (thanks @downlitebedding !). It is super comfy and is ideal for my reading in bed. If you want one too, you can use the promo code DYGEN15 for 15% off your purchase. Happy weekend reading✨ . . . . . . . . . . #bookstagram #booksofinstagram #booksoninstagram #bookstack #booklove #bookworm #booklover #booksonmybed #readersofig #weekendvibes #morningvibes #bookphoto #bookpic #bookblog #bedding #readbooks #weekendreading #ilovereading #cozyvibes #booksbooksbooks #bibliophilelife #diversespines
Behind the Scenes
If you work in a bookish job, please share about the behind the scenes of your bookish world. We all want to know more about teaching literature, and about working in bookstores and libraries! I love when creators talk about the balance of reading for their work/reading for fun, the interesting stories that happen in a public library, or insights into what books will be popular based on the comments made in bookstores.
Shout Out Your Library
Speaking of libraries, it’s cool to hear about the books that catch your eye at the library! I used to hesitate to share library books on #Bookstagram because of their plastic covers and bar codes, but no more of that! It’s cool to make use of your local library. And I always love hearing about people’s library habits. Do you put a hundred books on your waitlist? Do you prefer to blindly browse? How many books to you check out at once? Tell me everything.
I ordered Good Talk by Mira Jacob for the bookstore yesterday because I’ve been reading a lot of good things about it everywhere. Then, when I went to drop of some library books that I knew I wasn’t going to get to in time because of work-related reading, I saw it sitting on one of the display tables and I thought, what the heck, why not. I started it when I went to bed last night, and got up at 6:00am to finish it this morning. This graphic memoir is insightful, unflinching, frustrating, and hilarious. Jacob’s young, curious son is really the cause of the story. His questions about race, identity, politics, and family force Jacob to investigate her own life to better understand how her experience as a bisexual, first generation American has shaped her. All in order to hopefully give her son honest but age appropriate answers. I loved this book with all of me and I’m absolutely making it my March staff rec. Also my home is exceptionally crooked. Look at the top of the door frame. If you drop anything, it rolls. This apartment is so safe. . . . . . . #goodtalk #mirajacob #bookstack #books📚 #bookrecommendation #bookster #fortheloveofreading #ilovebooks #igreads #bookseller #bookstagrammer #bookstagramfeature #coffeeandbooks #graphicmemoir #memoir #readersgonnaread #librarybooks #librarylove
Shout Out Your Love of Audiobooks
How do you take a photo of an audiobook? Turns out you can! And I think it’s really cool to see people talking about their love of audiobooks on #Bookstagram. Gone are the days when people questioned if audiobooks were “really” reading. The bookish community has fully embraced audiobooks as an accessible way to read even more! Plus, in the world of audiobooks a good narrator is make or break, so please include recommendations for particularly well produced audiobooks in your posts.
This Cyber Monday I’m joining with @librofm to celebrate local bookstores and the real people that run them! Real people are exactly why I am so so passionate about indie bookstores and why I love my local shop @paginationbookshop.airbnb so much. They make personalized recommendations, they curate shelves and offer hot apple cider, they gift wrap, they provide a space for all the literary events… they’re the real deal— and something you’re not going to get from shopping exclusively online. And if you’re an audiobook lover, you buy and listen AND support your favorite local shops (including Pagination now!!!). • If you start a membership today on this Cyber/Real People Monday you’ll get 4 audiobooks for the price of 1 (three audiobook credits plus an audio edition of CIRCE, a fave book of mine this year). Follow the link in my stories and use the code REALPEOPLE. And remember you can always use the code JO3FOR1 to get 3 audiobook credits for the price of 1 when you start a new membership. • I’m a huge fan of this company and a huge fan of indie bookstores. Let’s support them! ❤️
Creative Shelf Photography
If you’ve been at #Bookstagram for a while, you’ve probably taken hundreds of photos of your bookshelves that more or less look the same. So, I encourage you to stretch your creativity and see if you can capture those shelves in a new and different way.
a clean and tidy and stuffed bookshelf: the best kind of view 🤓 I finished SALTWATER last night and I can't wait to share my review tomorrow (spoiler alert: I really loved it!). I've been more intentional lately about reading books that align with my reading interests and it's funny how much that can motivate you to put down the screen and pick up the book the hype is real around here so it's definitely hard to avoid the zillion other possibilities that everyone else is raving about, but I typically ask myself if I read the description in a bookstore would I buy it for myself? If the answer is no, then *pass* for now ✌️ I definitely fall into the "paralysis by too many choices" camp when it comes to decision making, so I like to keep my TBR super curated and small. What about you??
Match Your Outfit to Your Books
I’m not sure I’ve seen anything more fun and creative than Morgan’s challenge to match her outfits to her books. What other fun book cover matching games can you come up with? And don’t forget to give a shout out to your favorite book covers’ designers!
This combo genuinely forced me to ask the question: which came first, the cover or the dress? 😍 I have not read Olive, Again as I have not read Olive Kitteridge, but I’m on the hunt for a used copy ! Any Olive fans out there? 🤓 • • also, this dress (& nearly everything I wear) is rented via @renttherunway. for $200 off your first two months of RTR unlimited, use the code RTRMORGANH (be warned: you’ll become addicted)!! & a big thank you to @randomhouse for my copy of Olive, Again! Honestly, I’m now on a quest to match all of my RTR outfits to book covers… stay tuned… #rtrambassador #readtherunway
Indie Bookstore Pics
Supporting your favorite indie bookstore—I love to see it! Through #Bookstagram, I feel like I get to travel the world and wander the stacks of all the great independent bookstores. And that is a true treat.
“Life is a book, and there are a thousand pages I have not read. I would read them together with you, as many as I can, before I die “ — Cassandra Clare, Clockwork Princess 📖 /// didn’t post for a few days bc I was trying to finish Half-Blood Prince! Now, the deed is done and I gave it 4 stars ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️. Only one more Harry Potter book to go 😧 – – – – #strandbookstore #bookstore #bookshelves #nyc #bookstagram #booklover #instabook
Bookish Art
Murals and public art are a staple of the Instagram world, so why not make it book-themed art, worthy of a #Bookstagram?
Working in Brooklyn for the week, so that means we had to stop by @booksaremagicbk 😍 It truly is magical ✨ What’s your fav bookstore in NYC? | 📸 @jamiechaplin_ tanks James! . . .#bookstagrammer #readstagram #mybeigelife #booksaremagic #sustainableclothing #inkandfable #shoplocal
I hope you had as much fun reading this list as I had putting it together, and that it brings your #Bookstagram fresh inspiration this year! For more on books and Instagram, check out authors on Instagram, or better yet, dogs on Bookstagram.