Take the Jane Austen Enneagram Quiz: Which Heroine Are You?

Now that I’ve gone on a personal crusade to have everyone in my life take the Enneagram personality assessment, I’ve spent a good amount of time thinking about literary characters and what their Enneagram type might be. I started off with Harry Potter Enneagram types (because with what else would one start?), and now it’s time to take a look at Jane Austen’s heroines. I’ve always been struck by how different each of the Austen heroines are, and the fact that they are so singular makes them great candidates for serving as Enneagram archetypes. Whether you’re looking at orderly and rule-abiding Elinor Dashwood from Sense & Sensibility or the instinctual and adventurous Catherine Morland from Northanger Abbey, each character seems to fall fairly naturally into one of the nine Enneagram types.

If you want more information on the Enneagram of Personality which has a long and muddy history, I recommend starting with Wikipedia’s summary. There are a ton of resources out there for understanding Enneagram as a whole and your own type (as well as a million excellent memes and other graphics on Instagram that will remind you of the “I’m in this photo and I don’t like it” meme), so be aware there’s a big old rabbit hole waiting for you to fall down if you haven’t already. My apologies to your productivity in advance. The Jane Austen Enneagram fandom salutes you and welcomes you to the fold.

If you are a fan of Jane Austen and interested in Enneagram, you’ve come to the right place.

So, what’s your Jane Austen Enneagram match? Tell us your Enneagram number below and find out which Jane Austen heroine is the same type.

Jane Austen Enneagram Quiz

