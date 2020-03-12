Featured Trailer: Watch A Sneak Peek of LITTLE WOMEN on Blu-ray!

Nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Greta Gerwig’s fresh, unique and modern adaptation of the timeless Louisa May Alcott masterpiece Little Women comes home on Digital March 10 and Blu-ray™ and DVD April 7 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The Blu-ray, DVD and digital releases will take viewers even deeper into the beloved story of Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth with over 45 minutes of fascinating bonus features. See how Writer/Director Greta Gerwig led this modern adaptation of a literary classic with a magnificent new cast, incredible art direction, elaborate costumes, set pieces and how she took inspiration from the real-life Orchard House where Louisa May Alcott lived and wrote Little Women.
