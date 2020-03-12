Riot Headline Amid Public Health Crisis, MN Legislature Focuses Instead on Drag Queen Story Hour

Book Fetish: Volume 366

I’ll Read Anywhere Planner Stickers: If you’re a reader no matter where you go, these stickers are for you!

I'll Read Anywhere Stickers

Bookmobile Enamel Pin: Did anyone else dream about seeing one of these fabulous bookmobiles headed your way?

Book Mobile Pin

Books and Bourbon T-Shirt: Oh look, two of my favorite things on a T-shirt!

Bourbon and Books T-shirt

Shadowhunter Rune Temporary Tattoos: Excited about the new Cassandra Clare book? Celebrate with these cool tattoos!

Shadowhunter Temporary Tattoos

Bibliophile Vinyl Sticker: Put it on your laptop, your water bottle, your car…

Bibliphile sticker

