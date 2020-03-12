Book Fetish: Volume 366
I’ll Read Anywhere Planner Stickers: If you’re a reader no matter where you go, these stickers are for you!
Bookmobile Enamel Pin: Did anyone else dream about seeing one of these fabulous bookmobiles headed your way?
Books and Bourbon T-Shirt: Oh look, two of my favorite things on a T-shirt!
Shadowhunter Rune Temporary Tattoos: Excited about the new Cassandra Clare book? Celebrate with these cool tattoos!
Bibliophile Vinyl Sticker: Put it on your laptop, your water bottle, your car…