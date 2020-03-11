Riot Headline The Ripped Bodice’s Fourth Annual Diversity Report

Check Out These Library Checkout Card Inspired Goods

Things I miss from childhood include fancy Viennetta ice cream, Hi-C Ecto Cooler, and especially library checkout cards and due date slips. At my elementary school library, students would choose a book, then use a pencil to fill out his or her name and homeroom teacher on the checkout card. Our librarian would file the card and then stamp the due date on the due date slip.

I loved finding a book, pulling out the check out card, and then reading all of the names of kids who checked the book out before me. Sometimes I checked out books multiple times throughout different grades. I watched my handwriting change and develop from large print to spirally cursive over the course of four or five grade levels.

I am now a teacher at the same school that I attended. I still visit our library on a weekly basis. The library checkout cards are long gone. I now listen to the “boop” noise that the scanner makes as the librarian helps students check out books. While I am sure it is more efficient than the old method, I miss seeing those checkout cards and little library pockets in the books. I feel like students are missing out on the child created handwritten history that each book used to carry with it.

If you too have fond memories of these library artifacts, peruse these library checkout card and due date gifts.

Library Card Mugs

This Coffee Break is Overdue Coffee Mug from FlyPaperProducts

Overdue library coffee mug

Library Card Mugs in Multiple Colors from ForReadingAddicts

Library card mug in multiple colors

Category ID: 914
Category ID: 45597

Due Date Mug from JoyfulMoose

Library due date card mug

Library Card Paper Goods

Four Pack of Notebooks from WhirlingWorld

Library card notebooks four pack

Bright Library Card Spiral Journals from CampfireDesigns

Bright library card spiral notebook

Mini Library Card Bundles from AnniesPaperBoutique

Mini library cards colorful bundle

Printable Retro Library Cards from ELKGraphicDesign

Printable retro library cards

Library Card Clothes and Accessories

Vintage Library Card Earrings from LizaandLulus

Vintage library card earrings

Custom Vintage Library Card Shirt from HummingbirdStudiosCo

Custom vintage library card shirt

Library Card Chiffon Scarf from UniversalZone

Library card chiffon scarf

Due Date Socks from ThisWear

Library due date socks

Checkout Cards and Due Date Home Goods

Library Card Throw Pillow from Roostery

Library card throw pillow

Library cards Curtain Panel from Roostery

Library card curtain panel

Harry Potter–Inspired Library Card Print from RIGirlatHeart

Harry Potter inspired library card print

Brightly Colored Library Card Pillows from Dirtsastudio

Brightly colored library card pillows

Vintage Checkout Cards Coasters Inspired by Classic Novels from TheTraveledLane

Vintage library card coasters

Check Out a Few More Library Posts

My Library Card Made Me Less of a Picky Reader

Mom’s Library Visit vs. Four-Year-Old’s Library Visit

6 Ways to Get the Most out of Your Library Card

We're keeping track of our favorite books of the year. Shop the list here!

Get Book Recommendations

We tailor 'em just for you

Listen to a Podcast

We make the best mouth words

Subscribe to a Newsletter

We write really great emails