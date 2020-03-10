Riot Recommendation: Tell Us About Your Favorite WWII Fiction

This year marks the 75th anniversary of World War II, and whether from a desire to better understand the war’s devastation or an interest in its untold stories, World War II fiction remains one of the most popular subjects in historical fiction today. It’s hard to pick a favorite, so we’re relying on you for help: what are your favorite works of World War II fiction? Shout them at us on Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #riotrecommendation, then we’ll round up your answers and be back next week to share a roundup with your fellow Riot readers. Give us all your epic family sagas, sweeping love stories, and all the tales of resistance and resilience. You can even hit us with the five-alarm snot bombs; we’ll get the tissues ready.