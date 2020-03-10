Now, some of you may be asking yourselves, “What are bujos?” So here’s a brief introduction: bujos, or bullet journals, are a sort of DIY planner. They start with a blank notebook—I personally use one with a dot grid—and then you create a planner system for yourself. The DIY nature provides unlimited customizability, and a lot of people are doing some really creative things with their bujos. A bujo spread is just a section of a bujo; it can be a tracker, a regular ol’ planner section, or your big monthly spread.

Trackers are one of the things you can add to your bujo to hold yourself accountable for various tasks or just to keep a record. There are mood trackers, chore trackers, exercise trackers, and, of course, reading trackers!

If you’re feeling a bit lost, check out this guide that explains everything much more in depth.

Bujo Spreads of Book Bindings

View this post on Instagram

Трекер книг на 2020 год готов. Спасибо @maria.shek.bujo за вдохновение ❤️#bulletjournalideas #bulletjournal #booktracker #bujocollections

A post shared by Аня (@anya_readingtime) on Jan 3, 2020 at 12:38am PST

Minimalist Trackers

For Open Books (Get It?)

For Those Who Want Detailed Notes

Unconventional Shapes

For Those Who Are Motivated By Numbers

Ones You Can Print For Yourself!

