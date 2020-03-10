50+ Beautiful Bujo Spread Ideas to Track Your Reading
Now, some of you may be asking yourselves, “What are bujos?” So here’s a brief introduction: bujos, or bullet journals, are a sort of DIY planner. They start with a blank notebook—I personally use one with a dot grid—and then you create a planner system for yourself. The DIY nature provides unlimited customizability, and a lot of people are doing some really creative things with their bujos. A bujo spread is just a section of a bujo; it can be a tracker, a regular ol’ planner section, or your big monthly spread.
Trackers are one of the things you can add to your bujo to hold yourself accountable for various tasks or just to keep a record. There are mood trackers, chore trackers, exercise trackers, and, of course, reading trackers!
If you’re feeling a bit lost, check out this guide that explains everything much more in depth.
Bujo Spreads of Book Bindings
01.01.2020 ! Happy New Year everybody! As I am starting this new year, I couldn’t help reflect on my goals and progress from last year. (Let’s be real 🙈. Bookstagram kinda forced me to do it 😜). I started my new year with a high ambitious goal of reading 100 books. I joined @theguywiththebook on his #betterreadschallenge and went on a reading spree until 206/365. I was doing well and on track to achieving all my goals, or so I thought. Then came my PhD qualifying examinations, summer paper, defending my summer paper. It was a really complicated and tense time. I did manage to get some reading done, however, I could not jot down the progress and keep track of it. My final count for 2019 is 40 books. I failed miserably in achieving all my goals. However, on a professional and personal front – I have progressed and it is that progress I am going to focus on. Positivity for the win, right? As a side note, this is my heart shaped book tracker for 2020. I set it up as part of my #bujo journal. What do you think?
Thank you for all the love in my last post!! Do you have a dream room like this one? Mine is a reading window all to myself 🥰📚 What’s yours? Craft room? Game room? Art room? Do you want a reading nook too?? 😁 Tell me tell me Lovely! Have a blessed day! Xoxo . . . Also, what are you reading? My current read is in the corner 🤗 “end of Oz” by Danielle Paige (last book in the Dorothy Must Die series… so good!) . . . #bujo #bujolove #bujolife #theartofbujo #bujocommunity #bulletjournal #bulletjournaljunkie #bujoaddictsanonymous #journal #bulletjournalcommunity #plannerlife #bulletjournallove #bujolove #bujoinspiration #bujoinspire #planneraddict #plannercommunity #plannerlove #bulletjournalshowcase #bujonerd #wearebujo #booktracker #readingnook #readinggoals #metime #bujotracker #sketch #draw #linework
I recently started a bullet journal, and here is my attempt at starting to keep track of the books I want to read. Titles soon to be added, and then each book will be coloured as I actually read it. Here’s to me getting into reading consistently again! #bulletjournal #bujo #bookstoread #booktracker #bookcase #bulletjournalbookstoread #bulletjournalbookshelf #art #drawing #creativity #artistsoninstagram
Ciao a tutti! Ecco un post a sorpresa sul mio bujo. Mi piace un sacco il risultato, anche se è molto semplice. Voi che ne dite? Ho realizzato questo tracker perché uno dei miei propositi è leggere almeno un libro al mese e quindi segnerò qui tutte le mie letture! Qotd: Leggete molto? – #study#studyandco #instagram#studygram#stationery#studygramcommunity#lettering#letteringaddict #letteringlover #brushpen #brushpenlover#brushpenaddicted #bujo #bulletjournal #bulletjournallovers#bulletjournaladdict #book #books #booktracker #tracker #2020 #svevastudies #svevaslettering #svevasbujo
I had alot going on for me last year and started slacking on my reading so my goal this year is to read more if anyone recommends some books I should read please let me know in the comments thanks in advance . . . . . #BookTracker #2020 #StayingEducated #Brain #Stimulation #ILoveReading #InstaBooks
Minimalist Trackers
[leituras do ano | books of the year] muito feliz com as minhas leituras desse ano! li muita coisa legal e aproveitei meus três meses grátis de kindle unlimited lendo vários livros ☺️ não coube nem na página, tive que anotar de improviso em outro lugar. pra vocês que leem… qual foi o melhor livro que leram nesse ano? 📖 . . i’m very happy with my reading this year. i’ve read a lot of good books and also read a lot of free books with my three month free trial of kindle unlimited. ☺️ they didn’t even fit the page, i had to write them down in another one. for those who read… what’s the best book you have read this year? 📚
my reading goals for this year: to read more, to read more widely, to read more books by women. 📚📖 january got off to a good start – long may it continue 💪 . . . . #bujo #bujoideas #bujoinspiration #bujobeginner #notebooktherapy #bulletjournal #bujoinsta #bujodaily #booktracker #readinglog #bookstagram
Another look into my work planner. I'm a college librarian, and sometimes I check out books from work, usually for non-fiction and professional development topics. (I use the public library more often for their fiction collection.) I use one of the blank back pages to keep track of book titles–and their call numbers!–that I can't read right away. Looks like I've been neglecting this list. #passionplanner #passionplannerbackpages #pashfam #pashfamrep #booktracker #fountainpen
📚📖 2020 book tracker • Started off the year by finding the book that dethroned my favourite book 🥳🤩 . . . . . . . . . . #bulletjournal #bulletjournaling #bujo #bulletjournalling #bujospread #bujo2020 #bujobeginner #bulletjournalist #bujonewbie #books #booktracker #booklog
Last year I tracked the books I read in my monthly spreads – more as a way of tracking how much money I spent on them (which was a fair amount considering I read 64 books… and didn't finish about 20 more 🙈🙈🙈) but this year I thought it'd be nice to track them all in one place! 📚 . #booktracker #bujo #bujobasics #bulletjournalspread #bulletjournalss #bulletjournalcollection #bujotracker #bujobeauties #notebooktherapy #bujoinspo #bujoinspire #bujoideasrepost #bujoideas
After seeing so many ways to track books in 2020, here is my 2020 book tracker. This is HEAVILY modeled off @caseythereader’s 2019 tracker. My goal is to read a variety of authors and this grid will allow me to instantly see their gender and race. So excited to start using it!!! • • • Did you create reading goals for 2020? • • • #bookstagram #bujo #booktracker #booktracker2020 #bookstagrammer
Super simple reading list. Started my first book of 2020: Heartland by Sarah Smarsh. Really great read so far— would highly recommend to anyone interested in issues of socioeconomic class and American politics. . . . What’s on your reading list this year? I’m definitely always looking for book recommendations, so let me know if you have any must reads! . . . — #bulletjournal #bujo #bujolove #bujoaddict #bujospread #journaling #planner #planneraddict #bujoideas #bujoinspire #stationeryaddict #bulletjournaljunkies #bujojunkies #mossery #showmeyourplanner #showmeyourbulletjournal #plannercommunity #bulletjournalcommunity #bujocommunity #plannernerd #planner_daily #pwm #functionalplanning #bujo2019 #bujogram #minimalistbujo #booktracker #readinglist #bookspread
To help me with my new years resolution of reading & finishing a different book each month this year, I have created a little tracker to keep a record of which books I read each month. My brain dump for this month will also be super useful for writing down any notes about each book as well as my overall opinion. What are your resolutions for 2020?😊 – – #bulletjournal#bujo#bulletjournalling#journal#journalling#newyearsresolution#nyresolution#newyearbujo#januarybujo#booktracker#trackerpage#braindump#bujospread#instalike#casualbullet#bujolovers#bujolove#bujoaddict#bujoaddicts#bujojanuary#bujojan#bujojanuary2020#2020resolution
For Open Books (Get It?)
„𝚋𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚜 𝚝𝚘 𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚍“ 𝚒𝚖 𝙱𝚞𝚓𝚘 📚 • Hast du auch einen Buchtracker? Auf meinem SUB sind momentan 17 Bücher 🤓 Ich glaube viele von den Lesern unter euch haben mehr Bücher als ich auf ihrer Liste, oder? 💕 • #book #booklover #bookstagram #bookstagramgermany #bookaddict #bookjournal #journal #bujo #bulletjournal #dotted #bulletjournalgermany #lesetagebuch #creative #bücherliebe #bücherwelt #leseliebe #reading #read #readingtime #sub #lesen #buchblogger #booktoread #booktracker
What’s on your reading list for 2020? . . I’ve got a lots of technical manuals in the lineup because I need them, but I’m also looking forward to reading as many of Terry Pratchett’s Discworld books as I can short to. . . This is my first grayscale page, I’m curious to see whether I prefer the colorful and intricate pages or the minimalistic ones more. We’ll find out! . . #books #book #reading #readingchallenge #booklog #readinglog #booktracker #readingtracker #lepen #tombow #tombowusa #tombowdualbrushpens #bulletjournal #bulletjournaling #bujo #bujoinspiration #bulletjournaljunkies #journaling #creativejournaling #beginnerbujo #dottedjournal #dotted #pens #penobsession #penobsessed #obsessedwithpens #bulletjournalss #lechtturn1917 #lechtturm #productivity
One of my favorite things to track on the back of my pp are the books I've read. I saw this cute bujo inspired tracker from @planwithgabs last year and loved it and wanted to recreate it for 2020. – My goal is to read one book a month and re read a few books I already have to keep me motivated in certain areas of my life. – If you have any book recommendations please let me know! Currently looking for books related to personal finance, and creating good habits. 📚 Thanks in advance! 💙
QOTD: Do you like to read and do you track how much books you read? I love reading and definitely want to do it more this year. Last year I read a total of 35 books and thereby exactly filled my tracker 😅 . The beautiful bookmark is from @kimcarlika 😍 . P.s. do you see any books you've read or want to read? I'd love to know ❤ . #bulletjournal #booktracker #bookstagram #lovereading #bujonl #bulletjournal2019 #bulletjournalideas #bujoideas #bujoinspiration
Challenge Yourself 📖 🍂 #readingchallenge 2019 📓Journal – @leuchtturm1917 Olivegreen Dot Grid 🖋️Pens – @stabilo #stabilopoint88 🖍️Markers – @fabercastellglobal Pastel Textliners ∆ ∆ ∆ ∆ ∆ #artjournal #bohoberrytribe #bujo #bujoinspire #bujojunkies #bulletjournal #bulletjournalaustria #bulletjournaling #bulletjournalinspiration #bulletjournaljunkies #bulletjournalmonthly #dailyplanner #handlettering #journal #lettering #leuchtturm #leuchtturm1917 #leuchtturmbulletjournal #lifebook #notebook #booktracker #organiser #planner #planneraddict #plannercommunity #planwithme #showmeyourplanner #trackers @planwithmechallenge @leuchtturm1917fr @leuchtturm1917es @ajournalofficial
I will preface this post with a note that I am not super creative or much for doodling. I follow a lot of really amazing bullet journalists and offer the most sincere form of flattery by copying spreads and layouts that I love. My book tracker for instance is all over the internet so I wouldn’t even know who to credit the original design too but props to that awesome artist. … Some more trackers for the year… . . . #bulletjournal #bujo #movietracker #bujomovietracker #bujomoviespread #booktracker #bujobooktracker #weightlog #bujoweightlosstracker #bujo2020 #bujocommunity
Happy sunday ihr Lieben! 💓🙈💫 • Hier seht ihr den book tracker aus meinem Bullet Journal.💓📚 Ich hoffe er gefällt euch! 🙈💕 Ich lieeeebe Lesen & Bücher so sehr! 😍💓 Am Donnerstag hab ich mir sehr viele neue Bücher auf einem Bücherflohmarkt geholt, die kann ich euch gerne heute mal in meiner Story zeigen! 🥰💓💫 Macht euch einen schönen Tag heute! 💗🌠 • Frage an euch: Habt ihr gerade Ferien oder Schule? 🙈💕 ➳ me: Ferieeeen 😍💗 • 💓-liche Grüße von eurer aquarius.studies! ♒🧜🏽♀️ • Hashtags: ✨ #artinspiration #bujoinspiration #bujoinspo #bulletjournal #bujoideas #bujolove #welcome2020 #bujo2020 #bulletjournal2020 #bujo2020setup #bujogirl #bujocommunity #bujoinspire #bulletjournalideas #studyinspiration #studygram #studymotivation #studylife #studygrammer #creativegirl #creativelife #studynotes #bujobookstracker #booktracker #bookstoread #readingisfun
It's time for another #FridayFreebie! Check out my bio to sign up to receive this #FreePrintable book tracker. This is a simple way to add a book tracker layout to your Bullet Journal or other planner. Just write in the title, author, date started/finished and color in the stars for your rating. I'm off to slow a start this year with my reading, so I only have a couple spots filled in. But by the end of the year I'm sure i'll have several pages of books read to look back on. I may add a master list on the page to the left, of books I want to read this year. Sign up for my email list or join my facebook reading den to receive yours! -I added this printable to bullet journal pages of my @goodbusyplanner –
For Those Who Want Detailed Notes
Aproveitando as influências dos livros já lidos esse ano pra criar meu #readinglog de 2020… Meu Bujo agradece! #livroslidos #booktracker #bujo #bujo2020 #cadernointeligente #cadernodedisco #meucaderno #happyplanner #papelaria #meucadernointeligente #papelariafofa #aloucadapapelaria #studygram #caderno #discbound #bujoplanner
📘2020 Reading Journal Setup. I changed up my categories a bit to squeeze a few more columns in. I included my 2019 spread in the 3rd photo for another option. Categories as follows: # Book count Date Read: date I finish the book F/NF: Fiction or Nonfiction Genre: take your best guess or look to Goodreads for how the book is categorized. You’ll get better at this over time. PG: pages in the book (if I listened on audio, I still track pages) Publisher: I enjoy tracking this. Patterns emerge. Pub Yr: The year the book was originally published Source: How I heard of the book – specific friend, @bookofthemonth, @whatshouldireadnext, The Modern Mrs. Darcy Summer Reading Guide or if it’s the MMD Book Club pick, etc. Form: Format I read the book – Hardcover, paperback, Kindle, Audible, Libro.fm Of Color: an author of color Fem Auth: a female author In Trans: a book in translation *: star rating 1-5 Note that this is a setup that I use as a snapshot. I will keep more detailed notes on each book, such as what I liked about the book and why I gave it the rating that I did, later in the journal. I use this spread as a quick overview of what I read. I like having all the books I read gathered in a few pages in my journal for quick access. It makes scanning my year very easy when I need to compile data or when recommending books to friends. 📘 What about you? What are you interested in tracking this year? 📘 #bookjournal #readingjournal #readingjournals #bujoforbooklovers #bujoinspiration #bujobooktracker #leuchtturm1917 #booktracker #myreadinglife #bookstagram #bookworm #booknerd #bookish #modernmrsdarcy #modernmrsdarcybookclub
How do you keep track of your reading? . . So I’ve been pestered repeatedly by you guys to post my 2020 reading spreads. Now because I have an actual reading journal this year to keep track of my books in, I didn’t have to make very many spreads. But here are the two I decided to go with this year. . ✏️ the first spread has 4 separate trackers on it. . ✏️In the top left is my ARC tracker. It’s a great way to keep on top of your obligations and to read the ones with the highest priority based on date. When you’ve read and posted your review you get to check it off. . ✏️ bottom left is my genre tracker. Here I use it as a bar graph and I colour in a section each time I finish a book in that genre. I left two empty spaces at the top encase I read a genre I don’t usually! . ✏️ top right are my line graphs. The first one is a bookstagram tracker because why not? Hahah and the second one is to keep track of books read to purchased and audiobooks to physical! . ✏️ bottom right is my star tracker! Basically every time I rate a book I put a tally mark beside the rating I gave it. . ✏️ next page is a yearly book release tracker. Under each month is a section to write down the books your most excited for that come out that month. You can even put a coloured dot on the date to track when it will be released! . ✏️not only are these spreads fun, it’s also a great way to keep track of how your reading is going. If I am reading a large quantity of a genre and my star ratings are low than maybe it’s time to switch to something else. I’ve always found it useful and I hope you can get something out of it too xxx if you copy any of my spreads, tag me in it so I can see!! . . . ⠀⠀ #snowywoods #winterbujo #winter #bulletjournalcommunity #bulletjournalideas #bulletjournal #bulletjournaling #bujoideas #bujo #bujo2020 #bulletjournalsetup #bujo2020 #2020bujo #bujoinspiration #bujomonthly #natureart #art #planner_daily #showmeyourbulletjournals #inspiringbujo #booktracker #readingjournal #readingtracker #becauseofreading #bookaddict #bookfeature #bookishfeature #booksbooksbooks #booksofig
I don’t do those pretty bookshelf reading spreads since I’m not big into books but my kid and I go to the library a lot so I need a way to track when things are due, what we really liked, etc. I made this library tracker and it’s worked really well. I can see when things are due and if we return things early I fill in the circle. If we liked it a lot it gets a gold ⭐️ I also liked to tally up all the new books/movies we read and watched for the month. Using @wontoninamillion stickers and washi for this spread. #bulletjournal #bujo #bujoideas #bujoinspo #bujoinspiration #librarytracker #readingtracker #booktracker #bujotracker #bujotrackers #planneraddict #planneraddicts #bujoideas1 #bujojunkie
My 2020 reading stats page in my journal! – Do you track your reading? If so, how? If not, why not? – If you want to see it up closer, I’ll post it on my story and highlight it so you can go back and look at it 🙂 – #reading #reaganreads #readingstats #books #bookish #booktracker #readingtracker #bujo #bulletjournal #readingjournal #stats #bookstagram #nerd
Unconventional Shapes
Time to read… I love my book collection. Lately I haven’t taken too much time reading. The last book I started was a bit disappointing, especially coz I hoped it would be a quick and motivating read. But I never finished it or even started a different book afterwards. And I know I should. So this page is going to hold me accountable for reading and tracking the books. I made this bookshelf “read” and I will be filling it with books as I finish reading them. Colors will be based on how much I liked the book. • • • #bujo #bujolove #bujoinspiration #bujoideas #bujospread #bujolover #planner #plannergirl #booktracker #bookshelf #read #trackbooks #bulletjournal #bulletjournaling #bujonewbie #2020books
I'm all about monochrome and shadows right now 😍 especially in my bullet journal! This is my 2020 book tracker, I love the idea if bookshelves but it just doesnt work for me so instead I'm going to be drawing a mini version of the book covers with my rating underneath. Cute, right? And I have this box for my end of year stats too! . First read was a pretty good start to the year, I'm now reading One Of Us Is Next by Karen M McManus, which I preordered a good 6 months ago and I'm so into it! What are you reading right now? . . 📖 @archerandolive Dot Grid Notebook 🖋 @tombowusa Mono Drawing Pens 🖋 @tombow_uk Dual Brush Pen . . . #bujoinspo #bujo #bulletjournal #bujolettering #bulletjournaljunkies #bulletjournalinspiration #bujolettering #bujotracker #bujobooks #booktracker #booklog #moderncalligraphy #handlettered #handletteringlove #letteringlove #handletteredtype #handlettering #handtypography #typography #typographyart #bujoaddicts #bujoideas #bujosetup #bujocommunity
Books read in July. I read some of my favorite authors @authorljshen @marianazapata @kristenashleybooks @authorsamanthayoung @colleenhoover And some new to me authors @gianadarlingauthor @whitneyg.author @authormaxmonroe @sharon_hayounginat #booktracker #bookbujo #bookshelf #book #bookstagram #books #booksreadin2019 #smashbooking #scrap #scrapbooking #paper #readingstats #reading #readersofinstagram #booklover #readingaddict #readingjournal
In May I read some of my favorite authors. In the circles in wrote how many books I read from each author (the numbers have increased since ☺️) @jtgeissingerauthor @authorljshen @miasheridanauthor @emmascottwrites @ilsamaddenmills @penelope.douglas @jchanceauthor @ellecaseyauthor @thejamiemcguire #booktracker #bookbujo #bookshelf #books #books📚 #bookstagram #paper #smashbooking #scrapbooking #scrap #bujo
I've read 4 books so far! I'm super proud of myself. I haven't read in a long time and I've certainly missed it. I also love keeping track of the books that I've read and rating them in my journal. 📚 ☕⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #bulletjournal #journal #books #booklover #bookworm #booktracker #bujo #bulletjournalinspiration #planner #plannerbabe #planneraccessories #plannersociety #plannerstickers #plannergoodies #plannerdecoration #plannerpeace #planneressentials #plannerlife #plannerstuff #plannerlove #plannerobsessed #cuteplannerlife
One of my biggest resolutions this year has been to read more, and this spread has been helping me keep track of that! Have you read any good books this year? 📖 . . . . #bulletjournal #bulletjournaling #bujo #bujospread #bujolife #bujogram #bujobeauty #januaryspread #januaryspreads #journaling #moodtracker #bujotrackers #bujotracker #bujobooktracker #booktracker #astrologyspread #astrology #astrologytheme #bulletjournalideas #planning #plannerlove
For Those Who Are Motivated By Numbers
New book means new reading tracker 🥰🔴 . . 📕: @leuchtturm1917 red dots edition 🖊: @sakura_europe Pigma Micron 005 📎: @maisonsdumonde . . #bulletjournal #bulletjournalfrançais #bulletjournalspread #bulletjournaling #bujo #bujo2020 #bujocommunity #journaling #planner #planneraddict #minimalism #leuchtturm1917 #dotted #notebook #weeklyspread #maximechattam #bujoaddict #bookstagram #handwritting #agenda #bujojunkies #bulletjournaltracker #diyplanner #bujoinspiration #monthlyspread #booktracker #readingtracker #beforethepen #bujoideas
2019 reading challenge completed! Record topped! Yay! . . . I totally panicked and biffed it while highlighting the book total, but no takesies backsies! I WANTED it to look that way 😂 . . . This spread was very satisfying to color in while I finished books! Thank you random stencil for your services! 💜 I am not expecting to break this record anytime soon, but I kind of hope so because I love coloring with highlighters 🤩 . . . Wishing you a great year of reading in 2020! . . . #bookishbulletjournal #bookjournal #readingjournal #bulletjournalbooklog #readingbulletjournal #bujoforbooklovers #booktracker #readinggoals #bulletjournal #bookishjournal #jojobuckjournal #readingtracker #bookstagrammer #bookstagram #booktracker #bookbujo #bujoideas #bujo #bujoforbooks #goodreads #goodreadsreadingchallenge
🇺🇸 Wax paper is great to plan how to decorate your pages or layouts. Thank you to @according.to.ali for one of the best ideas ever! 🇨🇱 El papel encerado (wax paper) es fantástico para planear como decorar tus páginas o vistas mensuales y semanales. ¡Gracias a @according.to.ali por una de la mejores ideas que existen! Y en mi canal de YouTube ya está el video en que les muestro cómo usarlo. LINK EN MI BIO. . #planwithme #happyplanner #thehappyplanner #mambihappyplanner #happyplannerenespañol #planificaconmigo #beforethepen #embracethediscs #plannerbabes #plannergirl #planneraddict #planneraddicts #plannerstickers #mambi #imahappyplanner #plannerjunkie #plannercommunity #happyplannerchile #booktracker #goodreads #goodreadschallenge2020 #dreamseeker #waxpaper
I was on the treadmill tonight, listening to The Picture of Dorian Gray on audiobook, and it occurred to me that I’ve never logged what format I’m accessing my books in. So, voila…. 🦊 #bulletjournal #bujo #tracker #books #booktracker #booklog #readinglist #bookstagram #paperback #hardback #ebook #audiobook #whatareyoureading
Ones You Can Print For Yourself!
I created a fun fillable FREE-Printable on my blog today! Go check it out – www.vibookcrate.com – link in the bio! It’s under the VIBookblog and review section! 📚📚 #vibookblog #vibookreview #freeprintable #booklog #booktracker #canadiansubscriptionbox #booklover #readinggoals
NEW!! Simply called Books, this collection includes planner stickers (HP classic, big, mini, skinny, dashboard, Erin Condren Life and Hobonichi weeks) Journal papers, Printable pocket folders, fun stickers and more! And for a limited time spend $10 and automatically get 50% off your order…no coupon needed. #booktracker #planaheadprintables #planneraddict #plannercommunity #erincondren #erincondrenlifeplanner #happyplanner #happyplanneraddict #printablestickers #papercrafts #papercrafting #stickeraddict #mambiplanner #hobonichiweeks #plannernerd #planahappylife #minihappyplanner #skinnyhappyplanner #memoryplanning
Reading Tracker Visual way to remember what books you want to read or have already read. . . . #stickershop #stickers #divider #pagedividers #bulletjournal #planner #calander #notebook #scrapbook #etsy #etsyshop #shopowner #stickershop #stickerart #bujo #plannerstickers #plannergirlsrock #bujoaddicts #bujoinspiration #bujoideas #plannersupplies #bujotracker #plannertracker #readingtracker #booktracker #bulletjournaltracker #clearglossy
Maybe you want an option that doesn’t require you to whip out all of the pens you own. We’ve got just the thing: Book Marks, a new reading tracker by the folks here at Book Riot.
What if you don’t have any tools to create your bujo spread? Well, you can check out our lists of the best bujo supplies for readers, bookish bujo supplies, best pens for your bujo, and Harry Potter bujo supplies.
Next, find some adorable stickers to decorate your bujo here.