The Best Wonder Woman Party Supplies for a Superhero Bash

Whether you’re planning a Diana Prince–themed party or just want to add a touch of girl power to your decorations, you can never go wrong with Wonder Woman party supplies! We’ve searched high and low for the best decorations, suggestions, and recipes to celebrate the Amazon Princess. The list below is the perfect guide for a Wonder Woman party, but you might also find some Wonder Woman party supplies perfect for any occasion.

Wonder Woman Party Supplies: Decor

This Wonder Woman wall decal makes the perfect party decoration. And after the party, it may just make the perfect all-the-time decoration.

Category ID: 914

Category ID: 1074

The Stack Newsletter Sign up to The Stack to receive Book Riot Comic's best posts, picked for you. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service

If you’re planning a Wonder Woman birthday party, one of these age signs is a perfect addition to your decorations.

If your Wonder Woman party is celebrating someone in particular, you’ve got to check out this customizable banner.

Every good party needs a backdrop! This Wonder Woman backdrop will make any wall look festive, and it’s the perfect spot for a photo booth.

This Wonder Woman shield is a perfect prop for party photos, and it’s fun! Just don’t take anyone’s eye out with the shooting stars.

This balloon bouquet is the perfect touch for a festive Wonder Woman party.

Wonder Woman Party Supplies: Food and Recipes

Wonder Woman Cookbook by Susan Gray

Make your event a Wonder Woman dinner party with these recipes, including Justice Gnocchi, The Godkiller Salad, Amazonian Pasta, and more.

These are must-have Wonder Woman party supplies. Your Diana Prince party won’t be complete without them.

It’s a cupcake topper! It’s a ring! It’s both! These Wonder Woman cupcake rings are perfect for decorating cupcakes or other small treats, and they make a great party favor.

Cranberry, Raspberry, and Blueberry Wonder Woman Pie

The Pin

The red, blue, and golden pastry of this pie is perfect for a Wonder Woman party, but you can also use the crust idea on any recipe to add a festive touch.

Feta and Puff Pastry Stars

The Pin

They’re Mediterranean! In a star form! This one is a no-brainer for any Wonder Woman party.

Wonder Woman Cocktails

The Pin

These rum cocktails inspired by the Amazon Princess are perfect for any party guests…or at least guests of legal drinking age.

Wonder Woman Funfetti Cake

The Pin

Everyone knows that funfetti plus sparklers equals Wonder Woman.

Turn your popcorn into superhero fuel with these printable popcorn boxes.

Make any cookies instantly cooler with these Wonder Woman cookie cutters.

Wonder Woman Party Supplies: DIY

Wonder Woman Crown

The Pin

Glittery Wonder Woman crown you can make at home? Count me in!

These customizable invitations will set the perfect tone for your Wonder Woman party.

Wonder Woman Crown and Bracelets Crochet Pattern

The Pin

If you’ve got the yarn and the skills, you can whip up these Wonder Woman accessories that will stun your guests.

Wonder Woman Wreath

The Pin

A themed door decoration will give your guests that Wonder Woman vibe from the moment they arrive.

A banner you can easily print and hang at home? Gimme.

Lasso of Truth

The Pin

All you need is some rope and gold spray paint to create your very own lasso of truth! Although we can’t promise that it will help you unveil any dark secrets from your party guests.

Wonder Woman Clock

The Pin

You’ll want to leave this DIY clock on the wall long after party time is over.

Wonder Woman Party Supplies: Party Favors

Make your guests feel invincible with these slap bracelets.

With these tiaras, anyone can be a hero for a day.

These bubble wand party favors are good, clean fun.

If you’re going to hand out Wonder Woman party favors, you definitely need the bags to match.

Everyone loves stickers! Need I say more?

Because sometimes you’ve got to pull your hair back before you can fight the bad guys.

We hope these Wonder Woman party supplies helped you plan the perfect superhero bash! If you’re looking for more Wonder Woman swag, check out these lists:

30 of the Most Badass Wonder Woman Leggings

Wonder Woman T-Shirts for Book Nerds

Wonder Woman Merchandise: Deck Yourself Out!