The Best Wonder Woman Party Supplies for a Superhero Bash
Whether you’re planning a Diana Prince–themed party or just want to add a touch of girl power to your decorations, you can never go wrong with Wonder Woman party supplies! We’ve searched high and low for the best decorations, suggestions, and recipes to celebrate the Amazon Princess. The list below is the perfect guide for a Wonder Woman party, but you might also find some Wonder Woman party supplies perfect for any occasion.
Wonder Woman Party Supplies: Decor
Wonder Woman Wall Decal
This Wonder Woman wall decal makes the perfect party decoration. And after the party, it may just make the perfect all-the-time decoration.
Wonder Woman Party Sign
If you’re planning a Wonder Woman birthday party, one of these age signs is a perfect addition to your decorations.
Customizable Wonder Woman Banner
If your Wonder Woman party is celebrating someone in particular, you’ve got to check out this customizable banner.
Wonder Woman Party Backdrop
Every good party needs a backdrop! This Wonder Woman backdrop will make any wall look festive, and it’s the perfect spot for a photo booth.
Wonder Woman Shield
This Wonder Woman shield is a perfect prop for party photos, and it’s fun! Just don’t take anyone’s eye out with the shooting stars.
Wonder Woman Balloon Bouquet
This balloon bouquet is the perfect touch for a festive Wonder Woman party.
Wonder Woman Party Supplies: Food and Recipes
Wonder Woman Cookbook by Susan Gray
Make your event a Wonder Woman dinner party with these recipes, including Justice Gnocchi, The Godkiller Salad, Amazonian Pasta, and more.
Wonder Woman Plates and Napkins
These are must-have Wonder Woman party supplies. Your Diana Prince party won’t be complete without them.
Wonder Woman Cupcake Rings
It’s a cupcake topper! It’s a ring! It’s both! These Wonder Woman cupcake rings are perfect for decorating cupcakes or other small treats, and they make a great party favor.
Cranberry, Raspberry, and Blueberry Wonder Woman Pie
The red, blue, and golden pastry of this pie is perfect for a Wonder Woman party, but you can also use the crust idea on any recipe to add a festive touch.
Feta and Puff Pastry Stars
They’re Mediterranean! In a star form! This one is a no-brainer for any Wonder Woman party.
Wonder Woman Cocktails
These rum cocktails inspired by the Amazon Princess are perfect for any party guests…or at least guests of legal drinking age.
Wonder Woman Funfetti Cake
Everyone knows that funfetti plus sparklers equals Wonder Woman.
Printable Wonder Woman Popcorn Boxes
Turn your popcorn into superhero fuel with these printable popcorn boxes.
Wonder Woman Cookie Cutters
Make any cookies instantly cooler with these Wonder Woman cookie cutters.
Wonder Woman Party Supplies: DIY
Wonder Woman Crown
Glittery Wonder Woman crown you can make at home? Count me in!
Printable Wonder Woman Invitations
These customizable invitations will set the perfect tone for your Wonder Woman party.
Wonder Woman Crown and Bracelets Crochet Pattern
If you’ve got the yarn and the skills, you can whip up these Wonder Woman accessories that will stun your guests.
Wonder Woman Wreath
A themed door decoration will give your guests that Wonder Woman vibe from the moment they arrive.
Printable Wonder Woman Banner
A banner you can easily print and hang at home? Gimme.
Lasso of Truth
All you need is some rope and gold spray paint to create your very own lasso of truth! Although we can’t promise that it will help you unveil any dark secrets from your party guests.
Wonder Woman Clock
You’ll want to leave this DIY clock on the wall long after party time is over.
Wonder Woman Party Supplies: Party Favors
Wonder Woman Slap Bracelets
Make your guests feel invincible with these slap bracelets.
Wonder Woman Glitter Tiaras
With these tiaras, anyone can be a hero for a day.
Wonder Woman Bubble Wands
These bubble wand party favors are good, clean fun.
Party Favor Bags
If you’re going to hand out Wonder Woman party favors, you definitely need the bags to match.
Wonder Woman Stickers
Everyone loves stickers! Need I say more?
Wonder Woman Hair Ties
Because sometimes you’ve got to pull your hair back before you can fight the bad guys.
